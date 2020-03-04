kacey-musgraves-to-donate-closet-sale-proceeds-to-nashville-tornado-relief

Instagram

Singer Kacey Musgraves has pledged to donate all proceeds from an internet closet sale to assist these affected by Tuesday’s (March 03) lethal twister in Nashville, Tennessee.

The “Rainbow” hitmaker has change into the newest star to share her unhappiness on the devastation precipitated to the nation music Mecca by the early morning tornado, which has killed at the least 22 individuals and precipitated injury to lots of the metropolis’s buildings.

Sharing side-by-side photographs of a Nashville restaurant construction earlier than and after the pure catastrophe on her Instagram Story timeline, Kacey wrote, “Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this facet of city (on this neighborhood till not too long ago) for years. Many buddies are severely affected. Grateful to be okay and considering of those that aren’t.”

Her put up emerged a day after she had introduced plans to accomplice with clothes resale bosses at Stage to Closet to dump varied items from each her private {and professional} wardrobe, together with designer objects from Gucci, Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo.

On the time, Kacey had chosen the Tennessee city forest preservation group because the beneficiary of the sale, which launched on Tuesday, however now she has determined to make use of the cash to assist the individuals of her beloved Nashville.

On the identical Instagram Story put up, she defined, “(Proceeds of the closet sale I introduced yesterday had been going to go to TN forest preservation and whereas that’s necessary to me, the Nashville twister aid efforts need assistance first. The sale continues to be occurring at the moment and extra issues are being added if you wish to assist.)”