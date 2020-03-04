jwoww-&-pauly-d:-the-truth-behind-their-flirtatious-relationship-after-near-kiss-on-‘jersey-shore’

Within the teaser for the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ former flames JWoww and Pauly D go in for a kiss and profess their emotions for one another. We’ve got how far their their relationship will go on the present.

Within the supersized trailer for the brand new season of Jersey Shore: Household Trip that MTV launched on Feb. 28, Jenni “JWoww ” Farley and Pauly D admit to having emotions for one another and risk of them hooking up will get plenty of display time. They acquired collectively a decade in the past, and JWoww, 34, is now divorced from Roger Mathews. So the timing may very well be proper for them to rekindle issues. However it seems their probabilities of truly smushing isn’t what’s appears to be on-screen.

“JWoww and Pauly have always had a very flirty relationship but they’d never actually date one another. At the core, They consider one another family and love each other so much,” a supply tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Pauly is very protective of Jenni and was such a rock through her divorce to Roger. He’s always there for her through anything.”

“They’d never do anything sober as far as hooking up goes. They like to be fun and flirty, but that’s where it stops,” our insider provides. Issues certain do get flirty within the promo for the upcoming season. JWoww toasts to being “officially divorced” from ex-husband Roger. Subsequent comes Pauly D, 39, saying “When I get the green light, me and Jenni we are going to hook up,” whereas a shot of them moving into for a kiss in a membership is proven.

JWoww is then seen in mattress saying “I love Pauly,” as Angelina Pivarnick, 33, tells her “I know he has feelings for you.” Whereas in his personal mattress, Pauly asks “Should I go in and do it? I want to” and the video cuts to him moving into for a kiss whereas they’re in Jenni’s mattress. “I’ve been waiting a long time for Pauly and Jenni to hook up. Hopefully it happens…at my wedding” Angelina says in a confessional.

JWoww continues to be courting Zack Carpinello, 25, though they did briefly cut up in Oct. 2019 after an episode of Jersey Shore aired displaying Zack placing his arm round Angelina’s waist whereas JWoww was handed out drunk. Thus, Pauly and Jenni’s relationship is simply flirty enjoyable.