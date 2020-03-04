joe-biden-to-make-campaign-appearance-in-westwood-after-winning-9-super-tuesday-states

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Now the frontrunner within the Democratic presidential race after a profitable 9 states on Tremendous Tuesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden will likely be in Westwood Wednesday for a marketing campaign look and a fundraiser.

As of Wednesday at 5 a.m., Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held the lead in California with 33.2% of the vote to Biden’s 24.3%, with 93.6% of precincts reporting. However though Sanders gained Tremendous Tuesday’s greatest prize in California, Biden now has a commanding lead within the race with 453 delegates.

Despite the fact that Sanders was declared the winner in California, however the state’s vote-tabulating is predicted to proceed for weeks and it gained’t be identified till all of the votes are counted what number of delegates both candidate will take away from the Golden State.

However none of these particulars appeared to dim Biden’s temper at a rally in Baldwin Hills Tuesday evening.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Tremendous Tuesday marketing campaign occasion at Baldwin Hills Recreation Middle on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Biden is hoping his make-or-break victory within the South Carolina major has influenced Tremendous Tuesday voters to lean towards him. (Picture by Mario Tama/Getty Pictures)

“For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden mentioned. “Just a few days ago, the press and the pundits declared this campaign dead, and then came South Carolina, they had something to say about it. And we were told, well, when we get to Super Tuesday, it’ll be over. Well, it may be over for the other guy.”

The rally was interrupted by two anti-dairy protesters who acquired onto the stage. Considered one of them was confronted by Biden’s spouse, Jill,” earlier than safety arrived and carried them away from the rostrum.

Biden paused his speech throughout the interruption, however didn’t let it cease his momentum.

“I’m here to report we are very much alive,” he mentioned. “Make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing. This campaign is taking off.”

Despite the fact that Sanders misplaced his front-runner standing in moderately head-spinning vogue, he maintained his confidence as he spoke to his supporters in Vermont.

“Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence we are gonna win the Democratic nomination, and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” he mentioned. “It is our campaign, our movement which is best positioned to defeat Trump. You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics.”

Biden, who criss-crossed the Los Angeles space Tuesday, can be scheduled to carry a fundraiser Wednesday evening hosted by former Paramount Footage chief Sherry Lansing. Tickets for the occasion vary from $1,000 to $2,800.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.)