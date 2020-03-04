joe-biden-takes-massachusetts-on-super-tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden swept previous Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Warren’s residence state throughout Tuesday’s presidential primaries, handing Warren a stinging defeat because the momentum from Biden’s win in South Carolina stretched into New England.

Warren, whose marketing campaign struggled to realize traction within the early Democratic primaries and caucuses, had hoped to tug out a win within the state that first lifted her onto the nationwide stage. As an alternative she completed third behind Sanders.

Biden’s power was a shock within the state race that had seemed to be a toss-up between Warren and Sanders. His win was all of the extra uncommon provided that he had little marketing campaign presence within the state in comparison with Warren and Sanders, a senator from a neighboring state.

Days earlier than the first, Sanders had made a giant push for Massachusetts voters, drawing 1000’s to rallies in Springfield on Friday and once more at a rally on Boston Frequent on Saturday.

“If we have the largest voter turnout in the history of the Massachusetts primary on Tuesday… We can win here,” Sanders advised the gang. “We can win the Democratic nomination, we can defeat Donald Trump, and we can transform this country.”

Warren was cheered on by a whole bunch of supporters as she made the brief stroll from her Cambridge residence to the elementary faculty the place she votes Tuesday morning.

“2020 is a moment we’ve been called to in history and it is a moment not just to get rid of Donald Trump, it is a moment to build the America of our best values,” Warren advised supporters who had gathered on the polling location, chanting “Welcome home.”

Warren didn’t keep lengthy within the state. She headed off to take part in a marketing campaign rally in Detroit on Tuesday night time.

On the Republican aspect, President Donald Trump handily defeated former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who’s mounting a long-shot effort to oust the president, who stays in style with GOP voters in Massachusetts.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin mentioned voter turnout seemed to be working forward of the presidential major in 2016.

He mentioned one indication was the quantity of people that clicked on his web site to seek out their polling location. By the tip of the day within the 2016 major, about 291,000 had clicked on the positioning. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, greater than 356,000 had used the positioning.

Galvin had predicted a wholesome turnout, saying Monday that he anticipated as many as 1.5 million votes to be solid within the Democratic presidential major. That might be a report turnout. He estimated a Republican turnout within the vary of 350,000.

On Tuesday, Galvin mentioned he anticipated the state to fulfill that expectation. He mentioned there have been no main glitches in voting.

Tuesday additionally marked the primary time that Massachusetts allowed early voting in a presidential major. Almost 230,000 voters took benefit of early voting final week. About 190,000 of these ballots had been solid within the Democratic major.