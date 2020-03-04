jessica-biel-brags-about-doing-more-than-just-eating-birthday-cake-on-super-tuesday

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Melissa McCarthy are amongst different celebrities who take to social media to proudly show their ‘I voted’ stickers, proving that they’ve participated within the Democratic presidential main.

Jessica Biel couldn’t be prouder of what she has achieved on her 38th birthday. The “Limetown” star added one other 12 months to her age on March 3. Since this 12 months the date occurred to be Tremendous Tuesday, the actress bragged about celebrating her milestone by doing extra than simply consuming cake.

Exhibiting off her “I Voted” sticker in a brand new Instagram put up, the spouse of Justin Timberlake gushed, “Proof that I did extra than simply eat cake in the present day.” She went on to induce her followers to additionally forged their votes. “Should you do not vote, then you aren’t getting a sticker to put up on Instagram,” she reminded. “You additionally do not get to have your voice heard and affect the world all of us dwell in, but additionally… the sticker.”

Biel was not the one celebrities boasting about their Tremendous Tuesday participations on Instagram. “Charlie’s Angels” director/actress Elizabeth Banks, “Late Night time” comedienne Mindy Kaling, “Bridesmaids” star Melissa McCarthy and “The Morning Present” main woman Jennifer Aniston had been amongst these taking time of their busy schedules to vote.

Banks put out her “I Voted” picture with a message that learn, “Let your voices be heard,” whereas Kaling acknowledged in hers, “I did it, so are you able to. Get on the market and vote!!” McCarthy, in the meantime, received playful as she uploaded a clip of her donning “I Voted” glasses with a notice that learn, “D is not only for donuts…It is for DEMOCRACY.” Individually, Aniston made use of her canine to remind others that “EVERY VOTE COUNTS.”

Mannequin Molly Sims despatched longer message to her followers concerning the significance of Tremendous Tuesday. “I am so proud to dwell in a rustic the place we now have a proper to vote and let our voice be heard!” she acknowledged. “Should you’re part of the Tremendous Tuesday states, get on the market and VOTE in the present day! I encourage you to take this duty, this privilege critically! Lead by instance and seize your pals, neighbors, coworkers and spouses and get on the market!”

Former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar, however, defined in her social media put up why she made positive she makes use of her proper to vote on Tremendous Tuesday. “In 1919 the suitable for ladies to vote was handed in Congress,” she advised her followers. “This isn’t a privilege I take with no consideration.”

Tremendous Tuesday is the election day early in a United States presidential main season. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will give voters an opportunity to forged their ballots for nominating candidates for the presidential elections.