i’m-dying-at-kelly-clarkson-almost-going-flying-after-her-“voice”-chair-malfunctioned

For those who’re like me, you’ve gotten an affinity for watching celebs fall in some capability…
…so long as they’re OK and never harm 😉.
Kelly had simply turned her chair round for Samuel Wilco, who sang an awesome rendition of Stevie Marvel’s “Currently.”
Swiftly, her chair spun backward…
“OWWWWW!” she yelled.
“Give up messing with me!”
Me once I assume my life goes OK for a couple of days after which one thing occurs:
Me when my anxiousness hits:
Me once I get my hopes up:
Properly, even John Legend stated the chair malfunctioned, so hopefully they get it mounted ASAP.
Ugh, Kelly. You’re a queen.