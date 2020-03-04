how-the-2nd-coronavirus-case-in-new-hampshire-is-linked-to-the-1st

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second New Hampshire resident has examined optimistic for the brand new coronavirus after being in shut contact with the primary, state well being officers stated Tuesday.

Like the primary one that examined optimistic, the second individual is an worker of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Heart, in line with the hospital, which stated neither has had contact with sufferers. The second individual is an grownup male from Grafton County and is being quarantined at dwelling, in line with the Division of Well being and Human Companies.

The primary case, introduced Monday, was an individual who had not too long ago traveled to Italy. The state on Tuesday issued an official order of isolation after studying that the person attended a non-public social occasion Friday regardless of having been advised to remain dwelling.

Dartmouth Faculty stated the person attended a Tuck Faculty of Enterprise social occasion in White River Junction, Vermont. In a press release to the faculty committee, leaders of the Dartmouth COVID-19 Job Power stated everybody who had shut contact with the person has been notified. None of them have been college students.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for many people in our community,” the assertion stated. “We remain in close communication with state health officials and DHMC and are coordinating efforts with colleagues across the institution to ensure everyone’s continued health and safety.”

The social occasion was on the Engine Room, a live performance venue that additionally hosts non-public events. Vermont well being officers are asking any residents who have been there Friday evening to name the state well being division.

“People in this situation – with only minimal possible contact with a case – are still considered to be at low risk for infection, but out of an abundance of caution the department is seeking contact from anyone in attendance,” stated Dr. Mark Levine, the state well being commissioner.

In the meantime, Dartmouth-Hitchcock officers have recognized employees members who could have been uncovered. As of Tuesday, they weren’t conscious of publicity to any sufferers in medical areas.

Worldwide, greater than 92,000 individuals have been sickened and three,100 have died, the overwhelming majority of them in China. Most circumstances have been gentle. The variety of infections within the U.S. general has climbed previous 100, scattered throughout no less than 15 states, with greater than two dozen circumstances in Washington alone.