‘his-cardio-is-terrible’:-hunter-eyes-parker





















0:47



Watch Joseph Parker’s KO win final weekend

Watch Joseph Parker’s KO win final weekend

Michael Hunter is concentrating on a struggle in opposition to Joseph Parker because the heavyweight panorama continues to take form.

‘The Bounty Hunter’ has thus far been pissed off in his seek for a big-name opponent however, after seeing Parker’s KO comeback final weekend, needs to “present him his place”.

“Parker is a straightforward opponent for us,” Hunter’s supervisor Martin Mikolajczak informed Sky Sports activities. “Parker is gradual on his toes and his cardio is horrible.

“Michael would undoubtedly KO Parker.”

Michael Hunter is chasing a serious heavyweight scalp

1:32 Parker known as out Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora Parker known as out Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora

New Zealand’s Parker held the WBO title till dropping it to Anthony Joshua, and he then fell quick in opposition to Dillian Whyte. He went the gap each occasions however Hunter’s supervisor Mikolajczak warned: “Whyte and AJ are fully completely different fighters to Michael.”

Hunter and Parker are each promoted by Eddie Hearn and are searching for a serious struggle this yr in a division that already has its championships tied up.

Joshua will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in opposition to Kubrat Pulev on June 20 on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reside on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace. Tyson Fury’s WBC belt is at stake in a 3rd struggle with Deontay Wilder anticipated this summer time. Joshua vs Fury negotiations are already underway, based on Hearn.

Parker knocked out Shawndell Winters final weekend, then stated: “I need to hold busy and get hopefully two extra fights this yr and end off with bang on the finish of the yr.

“Hear, I need to struggle Derek Chisora. I used to be presupposed to go and struggle him. I pulled out, I needed to reschedule, however he went off, fought another person.

“I need to struggle Dillian Whyte once more. I need to struggle everybody within the high 5, or high 10 on this planet. I need to get anybody and everybody.”

Hunter flattened Sergey Kuzmin

Hunter and Alexander Povetkin fought to a draw

Nonetheless, Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin on Could 2 reside on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace. Hunter battled Povetkin to a draw of their earlier struggle.

And Chisora is predicted to fulfill Oleksandr Usyk in his subsequent struggle.

Parker and Hunter are every ranked within the high 12 of all 4 main governing our bodies and are among the many high heavyweights with no scheduled subsequent struggle.

Parker is No 2 with the WBO, behind solely necessary challenger Usyk, and informed Sky Sports activities he would welcome a closing eliminator in opposition to British prospect Daniel Dubois.

“He is up and coming and there is not any doubt he is obtained lots of energy,” Parker stated about Dubois, who meets Joe Joyce in April. “I assume if we’re in a state of affairs the place we’ve to struggle him for a compulsory, I might like to struggle him.”

After profitable final weekend in Texas, Parker stated: “I obtained win. I did not present my boxing skill, I obtained a bit excited and began brawling, however I assume you have to take the win, rejoice, and depart it as much as Eddie (Hearn) and the staff to lock in one other struggle quickly.

“Once more, I have to work on being a bit extra affected person, slowing down on my punches, and making it extra significant.”