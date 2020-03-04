Genesis to Reunite for U.K. Tour 13 Years After Last Gig

WENN/Daniel Deme

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will make the official announcement on BBC radio months after the trio had been seen watching a basketball recreation in New York Metropolis collectively.

AceShowbiz –

British rock legends Genesis are to reunite for a U.Ok. tour, based on a number of reviews.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will formally announce the massive information on BBC radio on Wednesday morning (March 04), however they appeared to leap the reveal by posting a throwback picture of the trio on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: “After which there have been three.”

The group’s unique frontman, Peter Gabriel, just isn’t anticipated to be a part of the reunion, which takes place 13 years after his former bandmates final performed collectively to mark their 40th anniversary.

The reunion information comes two months after Collins, Rutherford and Banks had been noticed watching a basketball recreation collectively in New York Metropolis.

Collins is unlikely to sing and play drums onstage after admitting he can not get behind the package after a number of again surgical procedures.

He lately informed Rolling Stone that he’d like his 19-year-old son, Nicholas, to take over drumming if a reunion took place, stating, “I have not actually mentioned it to Tony and Mike… (however) if we did something once more it might be with Nic on drums,” he mentioned.

And Rutherford appeared to love the thought whereas speaking a couple of get collectively on “Good Morning Britain”: “I’ve at all times mentioned, for years, by no means say by no means (to a reunion)… Phil (Collins) is in fine condition now out touring, his son (Nic) is drumming – incredible drummer. By no means say by no means.”