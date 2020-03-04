“exercising-my-right-as-a-citizen:”-st.-cloud-state-students-cast-their-first-votes-in-a-presidential-election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Tremendous Tuesday rapidly progresses, younger voters are heading to the polls.

At St. Cloud State College, there’s been a gentle circulate of voters Tuesday afternoon, normally between breaks for sophistication. College students vote at Atwood Memorial Heart – the scholar union and on-campus polling place.

“I feel like us young people kind of need to vote a bit more so our voices are kind of heard and our opinions and stuff because I feel like some people don’t really take us that seriously when it comes to voting,” stated Felicity Coleman, a sophomore at college.

A number of college students say the current shake-up within the Democratic occasion – wherein Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out in a 24-hour interval – compelled them to perform a little extra analysis earlier than casting their poll.

However most are simply grateful for his or her first alternative to vote in a presidential election.

“I just like exercising my right as a citizen to come and vote and have a say in my government,” stated Samuel Liljenquist.