Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Wears Snakeskin & Teases More Workout Videos — Pic

Hailie Scott Mathers is about to be displaying off her extremely match physique once more in new exercise movies. She wore a snakeskin outfit to make the announcement on Instagram.

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is about to make her fans VERY happy. The 24-year-old has a completely ripped body from being a dedicated gym fanatic, and she let fans know on March 3 that she’s going to be sharing her exercise movies once more to her Instagram tales. She even requested her Instagram followers if there have been any explicit workout routines they’d prefer to see her deal with. Evidently, her followers had been thrilled that she’d be sharing how one can get a physique like hers!

Hailie made the announcement subsequent to a photograph of her sporting a classy snakeskin print jacket. Beneath she had on a black turtleneck and darkish blue skinny denims. She wore her brunette locks straight and parted down the center. Her solely accent was a pair of huge black sun shades within the photograph that you simply can see right here. Hailie has develop into complete vogue inspiration on her IG account.

“Starting tomorrow I’ll be posting my workouts on my stories again!! comment if there’s anything specific you’d like to see in my routines 💪” she wrote within the caption. A fan named Eva begged, “hailie! i need toned legs! any workouts for that you have planned? 🔥,” whereas one other person requested for “Abs and arms! 🙌🏽❤️.” Fan j.spencer wrote, “GLUTES, CALVES AND LEGS!” A person named Autumn requested for “any ab or just stomach/ core workouts would be great !!” Her suggestion is an excellent one as a result of check out this selfie under that Hailie posted in July 2019 and take a look at her killer abs!

Different followers had been extra enamored of what Hailie was sporting in her exercise announcement publish. amir._.mathers commented, “Every girl in 3 2 1 …. Omg nice Jacket where’d you get that from ? 😍” whereas person iamhghazali famous, “Woah!!! Nice jacket.” jpry50 additionally shared, “Love your jacket 🙌.” Hailie does sometimes inform followers what manufacturers she’s sporting or tags them in pics as a result of her type is so enviable. Sadly on this case she didn’t share the place the jacket got here from.