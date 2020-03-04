elisabeth-moss-shut-down-rumors-that-she-secretly-got-engaged-to-tom-cruise

Practically a yr after rumors surfaced that she was secretly engaged to Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss determined to set the document straight.

The Invisible Man star not too long ago stopped by Watch What Occurs Dwell! to debate her new movie, alongside co-star Aldis Hodge, and reply fan questions.

One caller was curious to understand how she reacted when gossip magazines claimed she was getting married to Tom Cruise, and Elisabeth did not maintain again.

“I truly was confused. I primarily bought texts from folks being like, ‘I didn’t know. Why didn’t you inform me?’”

“And simply confusion from my buddies, however primarily poking enjoyable at it ‘cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

To make issues worse, Elisabeth stated one of many gossip magazines photophopped her face onto one other particular person’s physique, to make it appear to be she was with Tom.

Elisabeth and Tom have been romantically linked previously solely as a consequence of their involvement with The Church of Scientology, however has remained clear that they weren’t, and will not be, concerned.

Aldis later joked, saying that was an indication that she lastly made it in Hollywood. As soon as they make up a faux marriage story, you have hit it massive, he claimed.

Nicely, that is that. To look at Elisabeth put these engagement rumors to mattress and see what else she talked about on Watch What Occurs Dwell!, try the clip under. View this video on YouTube

