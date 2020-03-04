election-2020:-kim,-cisneros-go-head-to-head-for-39th-congressional-seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Incumbent Gil Cisneros and GOP challenger Younger Kim are going head-to-head for California’s 39th Congressional seat.

Early returns present Kim pulling forward in all three counties represented by the district with about 56 % of the votes. Kim and Cisneros are ending properly forward of Steve Cox, the unbiased challenger within the race. Kim and Cisneros will possible transfer on to face off within the November basic election.

Younger Kim informed supporters to go house from election evening celebration to arrange for the actual work to win the 39th Congressional district in November.

Regardless of the outcomes being pretty shut, Kim informed supporters at her election evening celebration to go house and get some sleep to arrange for the actual work main as much as November.

“I want everybody to not be so complacent,” she stated. “We’ve got a long marathon ahead of us. The work really begins now.”

Cisneros watched the race from Washington D.C., however Orange County Democratic chair Ada Briceno held down the fort for his supporters in Southern California.

“We’re really proud of his leadership,” she stated. “He’s taken up the ACA for all of America, and it’s really crucial for us to keep our healthcare. We have no doubt that his constituents will re-elect him to represent us in D.C.”

OC Democratic Social gathering chair Ada Briceno held down the fort in Southern California for supporters of incumbent Gil Cisneros, who watched the election unfold from D.C.

In 2018, Cisneros defeated Kim by three share factors to seize a Republican-held U.S. Home seat in Southern California. Kim, a former state legislator, labored for years for retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce, who vacated the seat in 2018 and had endorsed her.

With Kim’s defeat, 4 Republican-held Home districts all or partly in Orange County, California, a one-time nationally identified GOP stronghold southeast of Los Angeles, shifted in a single election to the Democratic column. The change meant that the county — Richard Nixon’s birthplace and website of his presidential library — solely has Democrats representing its residents in Washington at present.

The 39th Congressional district consists of a part of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties together with the cities of Fullerton, Buena Park, Diamond Bar and Yorba Linda.

