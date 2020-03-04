duncan-gets-first-win-as-acting-spurs-coach

Tim Duncan received greater than 1,000 video games as an NBA participant. He obtained his first victory as an performing head coach on Tuesday night time.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 factors and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 with out longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, who missed the sport whereas coping with “private enterprise,” in line with the workforce.

Popovich is anticipated to return to the bench for Friday night time’s recreation at Brooklyn.

“It is night time and day to be within the large boy chair,” mentioned Duncan, who usually serves as an assistant coach. “Fact be instructed although, I wasn’t within the large boy chair. I had [other assistant coaches] making the calls and I used to be the one standing there screaming at individuals.”



















Duncan, who performed 19 seasons with the Spurs and received 5 NBA championships, was first referred to as to exchange Popovich in November after the longtime coach was ejected from a recreation in opposition to Portland.

That night time Popovich selected Duncan to exchange him as head coach over Becky Hammon, who’s in her sixth season as a Spurs assistant and would have been the primary feminine to guide an NBA workforce. “I am not right here to make historical past,” Popovich reportedly mentioned on the time. Hypothesis on Hammon ensued earlier than tipoff on Tuesday in Charlotte, earlier than it was introduced Duncan would once more function performing head coach.



Borrego: ‘Odd’ to see Duncan main workforce

When requested if being a head coach is one thing he needs to pursue down the street, Duncan mentioned, “Nope, Pop goes to be again and I might be pleased handy it proper over to him.”

Duncan mentioned when his workforce had a five-point lead late within the recreation, he thought the Spurs would possibly cruise to the win.

“However they needed to make it attention-grabbing. I believe they did that out of spite,” Duncan joked.



















Hornets coach James Borrego, who labored as an assistant coach for the Spurs when Duncan was there as a participant, mentioned it was “odd” to look down on the different bench and see the five-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star teaching a workforce.

“I am used to see that No. 21 on his jersey and see him on the market main the group. Tonight he had a blazer on,” Borrego joked.

Borrego mentioned he has immense respect for Duncan.

“I would not be sitting right here [as a head coach] if it wasn’t for that man,” Borrego mentioned.

Terry Rozier had 20 factors and P.J. Washington added 19 with 5 three-pointers to guide the Hornets.



















Duncan was principally mild-mannered on the bench, not displaying a lot emotion as the sport progressed. Nonetheless, he did problem a cost name on Derrick White with 9:09 left within the fourth quarter, however the play was not overturned.

The Hornets jumped to a 12-2 result in open the sport, prompting Duncan to make use of his first timeout. Charlotte prolonged its result in as many 17 within the first half, however the Spurs battled again to take a 77-76 lead getting into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio prolonged the result in six with 4:24 left within the recreation after three free throws by Forbes, simply moments after he appeared to get away with a journey within the lane that drew boos from the house crowd.

The Hornets got here again and Rozier lower the Spurs’ result in one with a driving layup with 42 seconds left. After DeMar DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper, the Hornets had an opportunity to win the sport on their remaining possession. Nonetheless, after Rozier drove to the basket, his move beneath the basket went out and in of the palms of Cody Martin, permitting the Spurs to flee with simply their fourth win within the final 11 video games.

Borrego did not name timeout earlier than the ultimate play, in order to not let the Spurs arrange their protection.

