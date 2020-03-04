clijsters:-i-need-a-lot-of-improvement

Kim Clijsters goals to make a whole lot of enhancements in her recreation

Kim Clijsters says she was trying ahead to getting extra matches beneath her belt and enhancing after shedding to Britain’s Johanna Konta in Monterrey on Tuesday.

The Belgian former world No 1 was taking part in simply her second match since retiring from tennis on the 2012 US Open and regardless of displaying glimpses of her very good ball-striking skill, she couldn’t cease Konta from sealing her first win of the 12 months.

Clijsters, who misplaced to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in her first match since returning to the WTA Tour on the Dubai Responsibility Free Tennis Championships final month, believes she nonetheless has misplaced to work on.

Konta thwarts Clijsters in Monterrey

The tip of an period… for Maria Sharapova

I have been by way of totally different generations and performed many gamers all through my entire profession. Kim Clijsters

“I felt some issues had been higher,” four-time Grand Slam champion, Clijsters stated after the match. “Some issues nonetheless want a whole lot of enchancment. That is why it is good to play matches. In Dubai, I did not begin effectively as a result of I used to be overwhelmed, however in the present day I began and served a lot better than I did there.

“These are just a few of the optimistic issues, and the factors that need to be higher, I am going to work very arduous to enhance them for different matches.

“I have been by way of totally different generations and performed many gamers all through my entire profession. I am nonetheless at a stage the place I need to deal with what I am doing and the way I am feeling, and in addition begin studying my opponents.

“It is a course of that I’ve to belief and hold working arduous to enhance in each match I play. I might prefer to take massive steps however I’ve to deal with small steps and enhancing day-to-day.”

Elementary strategy working for Watson

Johanna Konta was proud to have performed the previous world No 1

Konta referred to as Clijsters an “unimaginable ball-striker” and stated she felt “honoured” to have performed the 36-year-old.

“As a younger participant, I by no means thought I might get to play Kim Clijsters in my profession,” Konta stated throughout the on-court interview. “I really feel really privileged and honoured to share the courtroom with such a champion. It is good to have her again.

“It was very robust. She’s an unimaginable ball-striker. Her skill to do issues with the ball is what made her a a number of Grand Slam champion. It is why she was capable of come again and play, in her second match again after seven years, at a degree like this. That is not precisely an on daily basis factor, that is for positive.

“I really feel so honoured to have performed her, and actually pleased with my efficiency.”

Examine our information, experiences and response from all main tennis occasions by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for cell units or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.