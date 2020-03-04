christian-yelich-just-signed-on-to-become-part-of-brewers-history

Christian Yelich is now positioned to be identified by your great-grandchildren as probably the most legendary Milwaukee Brewers hitters of all time. His baseball card might be part of these of Paul Molitor and Robin Yount as private treasures that evoke some the perfect fan recollections for the Miller Park trustworthy.

That may seem to be hyperbole, however there’s a sturdy case behind it.

Yelich reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $215 million contract extension with the workforce Tuesday, which can hold him in Milwaukee till at the least 2028. There’s a mutual choice on that deal for 2029, in response to ESPN. If he stays comparatively wholesome, then he’ll be on observe to affix Brewers lore given his age (28) and what he has already performed in navy and white.

Yelich has put collectively two impeccable seasons with the Brewers since being acquired from the downtrodden Marlins, successful NL MVP in 2018 and ending because the runner-up to Cody Bellinger final yr. He has 80 dwelling runs, 207 RBIs and a 1.046 OPS since becoming a member of the membership. He has been value 14.7 wins over substitute in that point, per Baseball Reference.

Simply tripling his numbers from his begin with the Brewers would place him within the higher echelon of the franchise file guide — and that multiplication could be a conservative estimate of future manufacturing contemplating the size of his contract. With 240 dwelling runs, he would rank third in Brewers historical past behind Yount and Ryan Braun. With 621 RBIs, he would rank eighth in Brewers historical past. With 44.1 wins over substitute, he would rank fourth in Brewers historical past. Once more, these figures appear like baseline expectations for what a wholesome Yelich would produce.

Plus, there’s the truth that the Brewers have by no means received a World Sequence, one thing Yelich might assist change. He is already contributed to a Recreation 7 NLCS push, and whereas Milwaukee may wrestle to get again to that stage, there are few higher superstars suited to spearhead a playoff run.

Yelich carries the character, and particularly humorousness, that endear him to followers. He incinerates haters on Twitter (Chill out Roxane), chugs beer at sold-out arenas and participates within the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

It is an period of residing legends in Wisconsin. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already cemented himself as an all-time nice. Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo is effectively on his manner there, and a long-term extension of his personal would solidify his place in metropolis historical past.

Yelich now has an opportunity at attaining his personal regional immortality. He was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and commenced his MLB profession in Miami, however he might maybe reside on the longest in his adopted Midwest dwelling.