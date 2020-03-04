cbs-news-projection:-joe-biden-wins-alabama,-north-carolina-and-virginia;-sanders-wins-vermont



Democratic presidential candidate former New York Metropolis Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks out earlier than talking at his Tremendous Tuesday night time occasion on March 03, 2020 in West Palm Seashore, Florida. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters forged their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is named Tremendous Tuesday. Joe Raedle / Getty Pictures



Talking to an enthusiastic crowd in Florida, Bloomberg joked it was uncommon to see a New Yorker in south Florida in late winter.

“In contrast to the president, I did not come right here to golf,” Bloomberg quipped. “I got here right here as a result of successful in November begins with Florida.”

The Florida main is on March 17.

Bloomberg obliquely acknowledged that he was trailing in a number of of the Tremendous Tuesday states, the place he dramatically outspent all the different candidates.

“Regardless of what number of delegates now we have received tonight, now we have finished one thing that nobody else thought was potential,” Bloomberg mentioned, noting that he solely launched his marketing campaign just a few months in the past. Bloomberg, who has poured lots of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} into his marketing campaign, mentioned that he “has the assets to beat Trump.”