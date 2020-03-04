8m in the past
What issues to Colorado voters on Tremendous Tuesday
Colorado switched from a caucus system to a main system this election cycle, and that is the primary time it is a mail-in main. CBSN’s Elaine Quijano spoke with Shaun Boyd, a political specialist at CBS Denver, about Bernie Sanders’ lead within the state polls, key points to Colorado voters, the state’s open main system and the massive Senate race in Colorado.
10m in the past
What exit polls can inform us about Tremendous Tuesday
Exit polling confirmed Democratic voters have been most involved with defeating President Trump within the common election. CBS Information contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and CBS Information political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez be a part of “Purple and Blue” to debate what the exit polls would possibly imply for the candidates.
13m in the past
Bloomberg says marketing campaign has “finished one thing that nobody else thought was potential”
Talking to an enthusiastic crowd in Florida, Bloomberg joked it was uncommon to see a New Yorker in south Florida in late winter.
“In contrast to the president, I did not come right here to golf,” Bloomberg quipped. “I got here right here as a result of successful in November begins with Florida.”
The Florida main is on March 17.
Bloomberg obliquely acknowledged that he was trailing in a number of of the Tremendous Tuesday states, the place he dramatically outspent all the different candidates.
“Regardless of what number of delegates now we have received tonight, now we have finished one thing that nobody else thought was potential,” Bloomberg mentioned, noting that he solely launched his marketing campaign just a few months in the past. Bloomberg, who has poured lots of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} into his marketing campaign, mentioned that he “has the assets to beat Trump.”
14m in the past
CBS Information estimates Arkansas a toss-up
Polls closed at 8:30 in Arkansas. CBS Information estimates Arkansas is a toss-up.
29m in the past
Most voters in exit polls don’t desire extra liberal insurance policies
Trying on the seven states the place the polls are closed, 46% of voters mentioned in exit polls that they suppose the subsequent president ought to return to Barack Obama’s insurance policies; 34% suppose the U.S. ought to change to extra conservative insurance policies; and 14% suppose the subsequent president ought to change to extra liberal insurance policies.
Many citizens — 41% of voters mentioned in exit polls within the states the place polls are closed — made up their determination about who to help within the presidential main in the previous couple of days.
— Melissa Herrmann and Kathryn Watson
31m in the past
CBS Information initiatives Bloomberg wins American Samoa caucuses
CBS Information initiatives Bloomberg has received the caucuses in American Samoa. Bloomberg will obtain 4 delegates from the competition, and Gabbard, who got here in second place, will obtain one. That is the primary contest that Bloomberg has received since he joined the race. That is additionally the primary delegate that Gabbard has received.
36m in the past
Cash rolling in for Biden
With Tuesday night time’s encouraging outcomes for the Biden marketing campaign from Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia to this point, the cash is lastly beginning to pour in for the previous vice chairman.
“There may be unprecedented incoming and lots of people asking to hitch the marketing campaign,” mentioned a high Biden marketing campaign “bundler” liable for serving to the previous vice chairman elevate marketing campaign money.
Earlier Tuesday, Biden instructed reporters whereas campaigning in Los Ángeles that he thinks his marketing campaign raised $5 million Monday night time however “do not maintain him to actual numbers.” He then mentioned that he thinks the marketing campaign has raised $15 million whole within the final three days.
One bundler boasted to CBS Information on Tuesday alone Biden near $100,000 in pledges got here in from former Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar fundraisers.
— Ed O’Keefe and Bo Erickson
40m in the past
Biden had sturdy help from African American voters in North Carolina
In North Carolina, Biden discovered sturdy help amongst African American voters, with nearly two-thirds supporting him, in response to exit polls.
Three in 10 voters mentioned they made their determination in the previous couple of days, and of these, 59% mentioned they have been voting for Biden. Sixty-two p.c of nearly all of main voters who need a candidate who can unite the nation supported Biden. Of the just about two-thirds of North Carolina main voters preferring a Democratic Celebration nominee who can beat Mr. Trump, nearly half help Biden.
Biden additionally had sturdy help amongst older voters, with 55% of voters 65 and older voting for him. Nearly all of moderates additionally voted for Biden.
Voters have been cut up on their opinion of socialism, with 49% with a positive opinion of socialism and 41% with an unfavorable opinion. Nearly all of these with an unfavorable opinion supported Biden.
— Melissa Herrmann
52m in the past
Minnesota voters go to the polls sooner or later after Klobuchar drops out
CBSN’s Elaine Quijano talks with Esme Murphy, reporter and Sunday morning anchor for CBS Minnesota station WCCO, about points Minnesota voters care about, which candidates are projected to do properly after their senator, Amy Klobuchar, dropped out, and what occurs to the early votes forged for Klobuchar now that she’s out of the race.
55m in the past
Eight p.m. ballot closings: Biden projected to win Alabama, toss-ups in a number of different states
As polls closed in a number of states, CBS Information initiatives that Biden will win Alabama. In Warren’s house state of Massachusetts, CBS Information estimates it is a three-way toss-up between Biden, Warren and Sanders. CBS Information estimates Oklahoma and Maine are additionally each toss-ups between Biden and Sanders.
Polls have been additionally supposed to shut at Eight p.m. in Tennessee, however after extreme storms, some polling places have been compelled to shut, and voting was prolonged till 9 p.m.
7:37 PM
Biden reacts to Virginia win: “It feels good”
Following his projected win in Virginia on Tremendous Tuesday, Biden instructed reporters throughout a marketing campaign cease in Los Angeles, California that “it feels good.”
“We’re feeling optimistic,” he mentioned earlier than shaking arms with voters and posing for photographs.
Showing on the California cease was actor Keegan-Michael Key in a “Joe” T-shirt, who mentioned he’s endorsing Biden.
7:35 PM
Warren signifies that she will not be dropping out Tuesday night time
Regardless of potential losses within the Tremendous Tuesday contest, Warren indicated that she won’t drop out of the presidential race.
“My identify is Elizabeth Warren and I am the girl who’s going to beat Donald Trump,” Warren mentioned as she took the stage in Detroit, Michigan. She urged voters to not hearken to prognostications from pundits, however to as a substitute vote with their hearts.
“Prediction has been a horrible enterprise, and the pundits have gotten it mistaken time and again,” Warren mentioned.
Though Warren has led in polls in her house state of Massachusetts, it’s unclear which states, if any, she’s going to carry in tonight’s contests.
7:31 PM
CBS Information initiatives Biden will win North Carolina
Based mostly on early exit polling, CBS Information initiatives Biden will win the state of North Carolina. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
As was the case in Virginia, black voters overwhelmingly gave Biden their help in North Carolina. He received over 60% of the African American vote within the state.
He additionally carried out properly with older voters — 50% of these over age 45 and over went for Biden, whereas Bloomberg was second with simply 14%, adopted by Sanders with 13% of this age group.
These on the lookout for somebody to unite the nation went massive for Biden – roughly 6 in 10 of that group backed him. Biden and Sanders have been about even amongst voters on the lookout for a candidate who can convey wanted change.
About Three in 10 North Carolina Democratic voters are reasonable, and greater than half of these voters went for Biden. Greater than half of North Carolina Democrats needed a return to Obama insurance policies.
Biden led with each women and men within the state.
7:03 PM
Bloomberg marketing campaign supervisor says marketing campaign will “assess” after votes Tuesday
Kevin Sheekey, marketing campaign supervisor for Bloomberg, instructed reporters shortly earlier than polls closed in Virginia and Vermont that they might “assess” after the outcomes from Tuesday’s primaries are launched. Nonetheless, Sheekey mentioned that Bloomberg would “completely not” drop out of the race Tuesday night time.
Sheekey additionally contradicted Bloomberg’s feedback from earlier at the moment, when the candidate mentioned that the one means he might win could be in a contested conference, a situation through which no candidate enters the Democratic Nationwide Conference this summer time with a majority of delegates.
“I do not suppose I can win some other means,” Bloomberg mentioned.
Sheekey, nevertheless, instructed reporters that he doesn’t consider there shall be a contested conference.
— Tim Perry and Grace Segers
7:01 PM
CBS Information projections: Biden wins Virginia and Sanders wins Vermont
CBS Information initiatives Biden will win the Virginia main, and initiatives Sanders will win the first in his house state of Vermont.
There are 99 pledged delegates up for grabs in Virginia, and 16 out there in Vermont.
Almost half of Virginia Democratic main voters determined in the previous couple of days, and Biden received them massive – 52% went for him.
Exit polls present 51% considered Biden because the candidate greatest capable of beat Trump. Sanders was far behind with 22%.
He received greater than six in 10 of black voters.
— Ellee Watson and Kathryn Watson
6:24 PM / March 3, 2020
Decide permits polling places in Nashville to remain open later after devastating tornadoes
The Tennessee Democratic Celebration mentioned a choose had allowed all Nashville polling websites to remain open for a further hour, till 9 p.m. ET. A lawsuit was filed earlier Tuesday looking for to increase the hours in Davidson County after it was hit by lethal tornadoes in a single day.
Moreover, 5 “tremendous websites” will keep open till 11 p.m. ET. Polls in Tennessee have been set to shut at Eight p.m. ET.
The state social gathering referred to as the extension of voting hours a “victory for voters.”
Up to date 6:09 PM / March 3, 2020
Beating Trump is high concern for voters
In keeping with early exit polls, voters throughout Tremendous Tuesday states say they like a nominee who can beat President Trump to 1 they agree with on main points. Total, 59% mentioned they needed a nominee who can beat Mr. Trump in November, in contrast with 36% who mentioned they like somebody who agrees with them on points.
Greater than half of Democratic voters within the early exit polls say they’re indignant concerning the Trump administration. This anger is especially excessive in Maine (79%), Vermont (75%), and Minnesota (73%).
Well being care is an important challenge for Democratic voters at the moment, far forward of local weather change, earnings inequality, and race relations. The exit ballot outcomes present voters are cut up on whether or not to switch all personal medical health insurance with a single authorities plan for all, with simply over half supporting this in seven of the Tremendous Tuesday states.
Democratic voters in Southern states — Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee — usually tend to suppose the subsequent president ought to return to Barack Obama’s insurance policies slightly than transfer towards extra liberal insurance policies. In Maine, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, there’s extra of a cut up, with a slight edge in direction of wanting the subsequent president to be extra liberal.
Amongst those that voted at the moment in Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, roughly half mentioned the coronavirus outbreak was an essential issue of their vote.
Many citizens mentioned they made their determination about whom to vote for inside the previous couple of days.
— Melissa Herrmann
5:21 PM / March 3, 2020
Delegate depend earlier than Tremendous Tuesday outcomes
Sanders had a slim lead in delegates as voters have been going to the polls on Tremendous Tuesday, with an estimated 60 nationwide delegates. Biden was simply behind him with 54 delegates, and Warren had 8.
Though they dropped out earlier this week, Buttigieg had 26 delegates and Klobuchar had 7 delegates.
4:57 PM / March 3, 2020
Polling places in Tennessee affected by twister injury
After extreme storms and a twister ripped by way of Center Tennessee, some polling places have been compelled to shut, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reported.
A full record of polling places affected is right here. Voters going to those polling places are being given alternate locations to forged their ballots.
Greater than 20 folks died in tornadoes in a single day throughout Tennessee, together with Nashville, authorities mentioned.
Up to date 4:22 PM / March 3, 2020
Travis County, Texas, delayed openings of some polling locations
Roughly 15 of the 175 polling websites in Travis County, house of Austin, Texas, skilled delayed openings as a result of a scarcity of ballot employees. Some officers expressed issues about coronavirus.
Travis County clerk Dana DeBeauvoir instructed CBS Information all polling websites have been open by 10 a.m. ET, operating on backup volunteers with no backlogs. Polls will nonetheless shut Tuesday at Eight p.m. ET.
In Travis County, residents can vote at any polling location inside the county and usually are not relegated a selected precinct. Earlier Tuesday, voters who confirmed as much as vote at precincts with delayed openings have been despatched to the closest open polling location.
— Nicole Sganga and Adam Brewster
Up to date 3:56 PM / March 3, 2020
Trump slams Democrats as Tremendous Tuesday voters go to the polls
Talking on the White Home garden, President Trump slammed Democrats as voters go to the polls. “Whoever [the nominee] is, I actually do not care, I’ll take them on,” Mr. Trump mentioned.
Mr. Trump was headed to a roundtable with the Nationwide Institute of Well being on coronavirus.
At a rally in North Carolina on Monday night time, Mr. Trump mentioned he “likes to troll” Democrats by going to the states which are going to vote.
Up to date 3:15 PM / March 3, 2020
What Texas voters are saying concerning the candidates
CBS Information spoke to a number of voters exterior of a polling location in Dallas this morning as voting was underway Tuesday. Here is what they instructed us.
John McLellan of Dallas went to mattress on Monday night time anticipating to vote for Bloomberg, however by Tuesday morning, he was able to help Biden as a substitute.
“I believe the momentum that Biden gained since Sunday…I made a decision to go together with Joe,” McLellan mentioned. “I do know Joe. Joe is aware of me.”
On Saturday, Biden prevailed in a convincing victory in South Carolina, successful each county within the state. McLellan mentioned he had been supporting Bloomberg as a result of he wasn’t positive that Biden would be capable of win, till not too long ago.
However McLellan is prepared to get “110%” behind the Democratic nominee, even when it is Bernie Sanders. Nonetheless, he feels that Sanders has the “mistaken options to the suitable issues.”
And, “in some ways, he jogs my memory of Trump,” McLellan added. “He makes guarantees that he does not ship on … I do not suppose the nation needs a revolution, they need an evolution.”
One other voter, Dan Sheehan, mentioned he thought Bloomberg was a “good candidate” and a “good different,” since “Joe Biden is not displaying properly.” However he didn’t disclose who he voted for.
Basab Chatterjee made up his thoughts to help Biden following his remarks at a CNN city corridor. He preferred Buttigieg however needed to see how he’d fare within the South Carolina main. When Buttigieg foundered with with minorities, Chatterjee concluded Buttigieg’s prospects have been dim.
Biden’s endorsements “reaffirmed” Chatterjee’s determination to help Biden. “I do know he’ll be good for my 401ok, however it does not get me excited,” he mentioned of Bloomberg. He additionally mentioned he thinks the first has made Biden stronger as a result of he is been examined.
“I really feel like he can take us the place we have to go,” mentioned Brenda Aguillon, referring to Bloomberg. She mentioned she determined to help Bloomberg when he introduced his candidacy.
Up to date 2:28 PM / March 3, 2020
Tremendous Tuesday spending replace
As of midday, the candidates who’re nonetheless operating for the Democratic nomination have spent $256 million on TV and radio advertisements within the 14 states voting at the moment. Add the three who dropped out — Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg — and the full rises to $308.Eight million.
The overwhelming majority of that spending, nevertheless, was undertaken by one candidate, Mike Bloomberg, who dropped $233 million within the Tremendous Tuesday states. Bernie Sanders was the subsequent greatest spender, with $18 million, and Joe Biden spent a bit over $2 million.
In California alone, Bloomberg spent over $77 million on advertisements. And in Texas, he shelled out nearly $57 million in Texas, $17 million in North Carolina and $18 million in Virginia.
Amongst tremendous PACs, Persist, which is supporting Elizabeth Warren, has spent probably the most in Tremendous Tuesday states, slightly below $12 million.
Up to date 1:47 PM / March 3, 2020
Klobuchar explains determination to drop out and endorse Biden
In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Klobuchar defined her determination to drop out of the race and endorse Biden. She appeared alongside the previous vice chairman at a rally in Texas on Monday night time.
“I had that weekend to replicate, and I assumed, ‘That is the very best factor.’ My husband really sort of needed to maintain going. And I mentioned, ‘Eh, I believe we are able to do good this manner, and what’s greatest for the nation?'” she mentioned. “I simply do not suppose that the rule of regulation can deal with 4 extra years of a president who thinks he is above it, and I do not suppose our democracy can deal with 4 extra years of a president who bulldozes by way of it. And Joe Biden is the reply to that.”
The Minnesota Democrat reiterated her argument made through the main debates that Sanders’ candidacy would pose a risk to Democrats operating for workplace additional down the ticket.
“I do not suppose we must always have a socialist heading up our ticket. And I believe now we have to have somebody, as one distinguished Democrat mentioned, who is definitely listening to the place the American individuals are,” Klobuchar mentioned. “That distinguished Democrat was Barack Obama. He mentioned it just a few months in the past, that we must always take note of the place they’re.”
11:01 AM / March 3, 2020
Bloomberg says he can solely win at a contested conference
In a testy change with reporters in Florida, Bloomberg mentioned that he had “no intention” of dropping out of the race, regardless of the latest present of energy from Biden’s marketing campaign and criticism Bloomberg is splitting the anti-Sanders vote. Bloomberg mentioned the dynamic “goes each methods,” and that “Joe’s taking votes away from me.”
“Have you ever requested Joe whether or not he will drop out? While you ask him that, then you may name me,” Bloomberg mentioned. “I’ve no intention of dropping out. I am in it to win it.”
Nonetheless, Bloomberg additionally mentioned that he believed he might solely with the first by way of a contested conference, a situation through which no candidate enters the Democratic Nationwide Conference this summer time with a majority of delegates.
“I do not suppose I can win some other means,” Bloomberg mentioned.
Bloomberg has invested lots of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} into his marketing campaign, spending a major chunk on nationwide ads. Tuesday marks the primary time that he shall be on the poll. — Grace Segers and Tim Perry
10:58 AM / March 3, 2020
Sanders votes in Vermont
Bernie Sanders, touring in a inexperienced Subaru, drove himself to his polling place in Burlington, Vermont, accompanied by his spouse, Jane Sanders.
“We need to be certain that we get at the very least two votes in Vermont,” Sanders mentioned.
By John Nolen and Cara Korte
10:26 AM / March 3, 2020
When do polls shut on Tremendous Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the states voting on Tuesday and what time polls shut:
-
Alabama: Eight p.m. ET
-
Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET
-
California: 11 p.m. ET
-
Colorado: 9 p.m. ET
-
Maine: Eight p.m. ET
-
Massachusetts: Eight p.m. ET
-
Minnesota: 9 p.m. ET
-
North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET
-
Oklahoma: Eight p.m. ET
-
Tennessee: Eight p.m. ET. As a result of tornadoes, all polling websites in Nashville will keep open till 9 p.m. ET and 5 “tremendous websites” will keep open till 11 p.m. ET.
-
Texas: Eight p.m. ET, apart from the 2 westernmost counties, El Paso and Hudspeth, the place polls shut at 9 p.m. ET
-
Utah: 10 p.m. ET
-
Vermont: 7 p.m. ET
-
Virginia: 7 p.m. ET
Voters in American Samoa and Democrats overseas may even forged main ballots on Tremendous Tuesday.