carl-crawford-responds-to-megan-thee-stallion’s-lawsuit-against-his-1501-label,-“nothing-is-true-that-she-said” 

By now we’re certain you guys know that Megan Thee Stallion is at present going by it with 1501 Licensed Leisure, which is among the two file labels she is signed to. On Monday, information broke that she has filed a lawsuit towards the label, and now Carl Crawford, the pinnacle of the label is responding to her lawsuit.

In an interview with Billboard, Carl advised his aspect of every little thing that’s at present happening on the subject of the problems he at present has with Megan. He mentioned, “Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

The truth is, Carl claims that he hasn’t spoken with Megan since August. and that she owes him about $2 million. He says that ever since she signed her administration cope with Roc Nation, issues have been happening him on the subject of their enterprise.

Carl mentioned, “Let’s talk about your contract. It’s a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts, and let’s compare it to what Megan got… I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

As we beforehand reported, again in September, Megan signed a administration cope with Roc Nation, and in line with Carl, he discovered like the remainder of us when the picture hit Instagram. Carl claims he was underneath the impression that Megan was solely be proven across the Roc Nation constructing and nothing main could be taking place.

He says T. Farris, who was serving to him together with his enterprise, accompanied Megan on the go to, and he’s additionally been part of different monumental elements of Megan’s profession up to now.

Carl continued, “Their real plan was to get you out of my contract so they can sign you to Roc Nation. That’s all they want to do. We gave this girl a 60-40 split. Now go ask the artist about that. She got parts of her masters [the] first time. You think Jay-Z would have gave her part of her masters on her first deal with Roc Nation? F–k no. Then, she’s getting $100,000 a show and she don’t want to pay up. That’s what the issue was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn’t wanna pay me no more.”

Over the weekend, Megan claimed on her Instagram Dwell that she tried negotiating her contract with 1501, and so they weren’t having it and principally tried to cease her from dropping new music. As we beforehand reported, a choose in Harris County Texas has reportedly granted Megan a short lived restraining order that helps forestall her label from blocking her from releasing her new music.

Carl is claiming that Megan is utilizing a strong-arm tactic to get her contract renegotiated, and he or she hasn’t paid him since August, claiming that she owes him round $2 million.

“She owe me, and I haven’t recouped almost $2 million that we spent on her, building her up so that Roc Nation would wanna come [around]. Where was Roc Nation at when we was grinding and riding around on them backstreets? Roc Nation was nowhere to be found,” mentioned Carl.

He continued, “Soon as we spent our money, blow it up, now all of a sudden, these strangers and people you just met — they introduce you to Beyoncé and now we the devil? We were just the angels sent from the sky. Now, we’re the devil just because Jay-Z saved you. You’re so fake.”

Be sure you click on right here to learn Carl’s full interview with Billboard. He breaks down the numbers of her contract from his finish, talks in regards to the household dynamic they as soon as had, whether or not their relationship might be repaired in spite of everything of this drama and way more.

Supply: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9327418/carl-crawford-megan-thee-stallion-1501-label-denial

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94