camila-cabello’s-surprise-birthday-party-from-shawn-mendes-is-fit-for-cinderella

It is Camila Cabello‘s birthday right now and she or he’s getting the princess therapy from her real-life prince.

The 23-year-old singer formally celebrated one other journey across the solar right now and her beau Shawn Mendes threw her a shock Cinderella-themed party. Are you able to say relationship targets?

As followers might recall, the singer is at present abroad in the UK filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella however that did not cease the “Deal with You Higher” singer from hopping on a airplane and stunning his girlfriend with the most effective birthday celebration.

For the birthday bash, Cabello wasn’t solely joined by her beau however by the remainder of the Cinderella solid. Kay Cannon, who will likely be directing the movie, shared an lovely image of the couple on the party the place the 2 could be seen smiling from ear to ear. In her Instagram caption, Cannon additionally wished Cabello a cheerful birthday, “Candy @camila_cabello turns 23 right now!!! Celebratin’ “Cinderella” model. Joyful bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes.”