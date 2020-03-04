britney-spears-reveals-plans-to-remove-matching-dice-tattoo-she-got-with-ex-kevin-federline

Tattoos will not be all the time ceaselessly simply as love might not be both! That is the case with Britney Spears who admitted that she regrets getting a tattoo together with her ex, Kevin Federline, and now thinks she ought to take away it!

As followers know, the singer has a cube tattoo that she bought after they have been nonetheless collectively.

However now, at least 14 years since their divorce, Britney has determined to go forward and do away with it because it has no extra that means to her.

Britney and Kevin tied the knot in 2004 and to rejoice the union, they bought matching tattoos!

That being mentioned, she determined to get a set of pink cube inked on her left wrist whereas Kevin bought a blue one in the identical place throughout a pair journey to Dublin, Eire.

Nonetheless, their marriage didn’t final too lengthy since solely two years after, she filed for divorce.

A whole lot of time has handed since then however she is simply now realizing she ought to most likely get the cube eliminated because it nonetheless hyperlinks her to an ex that she’s lengthy moved on from.

So, earlier at the moment, the star took to social media to indicate the tattoo to her followers and inform them her plans to do away with it.

‘Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe‘…. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink cube 7 on my left arm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🎲🎲 !!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I ought to take away it ?!?!!!!’ she wrote within the caption of the picture.

It didn’t take lengthy for her followers to share their opinions, loads of them really insisting that she ought to maintain it!

Listed here are a couple of of the reactions: ‘It’s form of iconic. I say maintain it. 😘.’ / ‘NOOO QUEEN that tattoo is ICONIC.’

In fact, there have been additionally loads of feedback from folks agreeing together with her that it was about time she eliminated the ink.



Publish Views:

0





