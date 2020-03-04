britney’-son-jayden-slams-jamie-spears-on-instagram-live:-‘he-can-go-die’

Instagram/WENN

The 13-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline, additionally spills the tea about Britney’s music profession sooner or later, recalling the time when Britney allegedly informed him she would possibly give up.

Britney Spears‘s 13-year-old son Jayden Federline is spilling the tea on his current Instagram Dwell. In the course of the Tuesday, March three broadcast, the teen talked about varied stuff together with #FreeBritney agenda that her followers have been pushing and issues in regards to the legendary singer’s household scenario.

Jayden first mentioned within the Dwell broadcast that being a son of a “legend” wasn’t what individuals would count on, including that he is presently with dad and would see his mother in a number of weeks. When requested if he knew about #FreeBritney and the way he helps his mother, Jayden responded, “I do not know. I am making an attempt to do stuff however like, they’re throughout me or no matter.”

Somebody later requested him about Britney’s dad Jamie Spears. “Yeah, he is a reasonably good d**ok, fairly f***ing homosexual a** s**t. He can go die,” Jayden shockingly revealed. Whereas it appeared like he can be getting in bother for doing the published, he assured everybody that his dad Kevin Federline would not care earlier than gushing over him, calling him “the perfect dad ever” and “dwelling Jesus.”

Apparently it was solely Jamie who rubbed Jayden the fallacious approach as a result of the child beloved his grandma, Britney’s mother, Lynne. “My grandma is actually, actually, actually, the perfect grandma within the universe,” he mentioned. He additionally praised Britney’s present boyfriend Sam Asghari, stating, “I like Sam. He is good, he is good… He is a very good dude.”

Jayden additionally spilled some tea about Britney’s music profession sooner or later. Britney allegedly informed him she would possibly give up, to which Jayden responded, “What? Are you insane? Like, are you aware how a lot financial institution you make of that?” Concluding his Dwell, Jayden promised to share extra if he will get 5,000 followers.

Britney has but to touch upon the matter. In the meantime, all of Jayden’s Instagram posts have been deleted and Britney’s alleged secret account can be gone.