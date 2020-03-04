Bretman Rock Read Your Thirst Tweets And It Made Me Laugh And Blush

By
Gsr
-
0
1
bretman-rock-read-your-thirst-tweets-and-it-made-me-laugh-and-blush

Celeb

PSA: Bretman Rock shouldn’t be verse.

Posted on

By

Ehis Osifo

(BuzzFeed Employees)

Christian Zamora

(BuzzFeed Employees)

brendendahle

(Jr. Video Producer)

Share This Article

Bretman Rock not too long ago launched a collab with Moist n Wild Magnificence — the Jungle Rock assortment — and to rejoice the profitable drop, we had Bretman cease by and browse the web’s thirstiest tweets!


youtube.com

You will concurrently giggle your ass off and clutch your pearls in the course of this video:

View this video on YouTube


BuzzFeed Celeb / youtube.com

Like, which of those ~saucy~ tweets received this response out of Bretman?


BuzzFeed Celeb / youtube.com

Just one approach to discover out!


BuzzFeed Celeb / youtube.com

Additionally, you’ll want to take a look at Jungle Rock, obtainable at Ulta and your nearest drugstore.

Share This Article

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here