bretman-rock-read-your-thirst-tweets-and-it-made-me-laugh-and-blush

PSA: Bretman Rock shouldn’t be verse.
Ehis Osifo
Ehis Osifo
Christian Zamora
Christian Zamora
brendendahle
brendendahle
Bretman Rock not too long ago launched a collab with Moist n Wild Magnificence — the Jungle Rock assortment — and to rejoice the profitable drop, we had Bretman cease by and browse the web’s thirstiest tweets!
You will concurrently giggle your ass off and clutch your pearls in the course of this video:
Like, which of those ~saucy~ tweets received this response out of Bretman?
Just one approach to discover out!
Additionally, you’ll want to take a look at Jungle Rock, obtainable at Ulta and your nearest drugstore.