‘black-ink-crew’:-young-bae-punches-miss-kitty-on-her-face

Mar 4, 2020

With Miss Kitty transferring from “Black Ink Crew: New York” to “Black Ink Crew: Chicago”, extra drama is coming to the latter. The midseason premiere, which was aired on February 26, hinted on the stress between Miss Kitty and Younger Bae, and a brand new report particulars how ugly the combat truly is.

In response to MTO Information, the Korean tattoo artist punched Kitty within the face and the 2 continued combating in entrance of digicam. The face-punching seemingly befell after the altercation, which was featured within the trailer, escalated additional.

The clip noticed Bae attacking Kitty together with her purse after understanding that the latter establishing store with the “Chicago” solid. “You a f***ing punk a** b***h!” she yelled.

The altercation apart, Kitty is at odds with nearly all of “Black Ink Crew: New York” solid as a few of her former co-stars, together with Tati, Bae and Donna, felt betrayed by Kitty’s transfer. That led Tati to unfold rumors of Kitty sleeping with “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” solid member Ryan Henry, who’s an ally of Kitty’s ex-boyfriend Caesar Emanuel.

Not taking the rumors nicely, Caesar was furious. “The audacity of this motherf***er,” Caesar mentioned within the midseason trailer. “I used to be his pal, I used to be his mentor, and you bought the nerve to mess with considered one of my exes and throw it in my face. Man, f**ok that! It would not be no 9MAG with out Ceaser, yo!”

Followers weren’t joyful to see how everybody handled Kitty as one urged, “So unhappy how they ganging up on equipment. go away that lady alone. They’re MISERABLE and it actually exhibits !!!” One other fan thought that the “Chicago” solid members had been so nervous about kitty. “Don alone will beat the WHOLE store up. Donna tati & bae are some actual life HATERS,” one added.