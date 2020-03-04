beth-van-duyne-leads-gop-primary-for-texas’-24th-congressional-district

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne seems to be a step nearer to changing into a Congresswoman.

She was main massive in Tarrant, Dallas and Denton Counties which covers the 24th Congressional District after Rep. Kenny Marchant introduced he’s retiring.

4 different candidates ran for the Republican nomination.

Van Duyne left her publish at america Division of Housing and City Improvement’s workplace in Fort Price final August.

Beth Van Duyne addresses supporters on Tremendous Tuesday. (CBS 11)

“I am so honored to get to work with every single one of you,” Van Duyne informed supporters throughout a watch occasion on Tremendous Tuesday. “I saw you making phone calls late in the night, I saw you on the weekends working, writing all of those notes over and over again. I will tell you from the bottom of my heart it has just been an absolute privilege, an honor, and an amazingly humbling experience.”

Van Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 earlier than going to work for the Trump Administration.

“I think what you’ve seen is people want a fighter, they want someone with backbone, someone with spirit, and they want somebody with a voice, a very loud and articulate voice that’s going to our values, not just in the area, but throughout the country. You’re going to have a very loud voice when I get up to Congress up in DC and I want to thank everyone in here.”