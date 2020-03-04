beasley,-russell-lead-timberwolves-to-beat-pelicans-139-134

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 28 factors, D’Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 23 factors within the second half, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134 on Tuesday night time.

Zion Williamson scored 25 factors and Jrue Vacation had 27 factors, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight at residence and fell 4 video games behind Memphis for the Western Convention’s remaining playoff spot.

The Pelicans must pile up wins within the season’s remaining weeks to succeed in the playoffs. A recreation towards a Minnesota group that got here in having received twice in its previous 22 video games was a transparent alternative to win for the seventh time in 10 video games.

As a substitute, New Orleans damage itself by turning the ball over 15 instances, lacking 25 of 39 3-point makes an attempt, lacking 11 of 27 free throws and repeatedly breaking down defensively, significantly alongside the perimeter.

Beasley made 11 of 13 photographs, together with 4 3s on 5 makes an attempt. James Johnson scored 19 factors, former LSU participant Naz Reid had 13 factors, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and Juancho Hernangomez scored 16 for Minnesota, which shot 55.7% (54 of 97) general and went 17 of 20 from the foul line.

The sport was tied at 122 after Vacation’s layup with 6:25 to go. New Orleans then went scoreless whereas lacking 5 photographs throughout a span of greater than two minutes because the Wolves scored seven straight, beginning with Russell’s 3.

With three minutes to go, Vacation’s underthrown lengthy cross for Williamson resulted in a turnover and straightforward dunk for Hernangomez on the opposite finish to make it 133-124. The Pelicans couldn’t recuperate, lacking seven extra photographs after that.

The Pelicans seemed primed to drag away early within the second quarter, when Williamson snagged an offensive rebound between Reid, Kelan Martin and Jake Layman and went again up for a layup as he was fouled. Two possessions later, Williamson threw down an alley-oop lob from Josh Hart.

New Orleans’ lead grew to 12 when Williamson handed again to the perimeter to arrange Lonzo Ball’s 3, however the Pelicans started to falter defensively and Minnesota began hitting from exterior.

Reid and Jordan McLaughlin every hit 3s throughout a 14-Zero run than vaulted the Wolves into the lead. Minnesota hit 5 of seven tried 3s on their approach to a 44-point interval and 72-68 halftime lead.

