arjun-kapoor-and-parineeti-chopra-shine-in-the-trailer-of-sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will at all times maintain a particular place within the hearts for one another since they began their journeys as actors collectively again in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. Now, the duo are again on display screen with their newest undertaking Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The trailer of the movie begins off with Pinky (Parineeti Chopra) requesting a person named Sandeep (Arjun Kapoor) to get her out of Delhi as quickly as doable. On their method, Sandeep figures that Pinky is concerned in some severe bother which is why she needs to get away. He manages to get her out of the capital and the 2 resolve to put low in what appears to be a bit village. They transfer right into a home with an outdated couple and that’s when sparks start to fly between the 2.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar appears to be a narrative of two people who would possibly belong from two fully completely different stratas of society however find yourself falling in love. The movie will launch on 20th March 2020.