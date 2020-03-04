alexis-skyy-complains-about-being-famous—“i-swear-ya’ll-don’t-understand-how-frustrating-&-annoying-it-is”

#Roommates, it’s been well-documented through the years how difficult it’s to be well-known—and in case you wanted a reminder, Alexis Skyy is right here to let all about it. Lately venting on social media, Alexis posted about how “annoying” it’s to be well-known…and social media undoubtedly had one thing to say about her feedback.

A number of weeks in the past, Alexis Skyy discovered herself in the midst of one of many largest beefs of 2020 thus far, when she and Ari Fletcher went back-and-forth for days on social media dragging one another.

Since that scenario has died down, Alexis is again to posting her common thirst traps on the ‘gram—and now, she added the brand new factor of posting about her “frustrating” fame.

In a current put up on Twitter, Alexis wrote the next concerning the perils of being well-known:

“I swear y’all don’t understand how frustrating & annoying it is being known everywhere & famous. Of course, it has its perks & advantages!! but when nothing u say or do is private & everything is magnify for the worlds opinion & slander. It slowly takes a toll on you.”

Proper on cue, social media promptly commented on her revelations, with most individuals dragging her for whining about her “fame” that’s a lot smaller than what A-list celebrities take care of regularly.

Within the meantime, you will get much more of Alexis Skyy, as she might be a brand new solid member on the upcoming season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

