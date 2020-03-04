2-north-hills-schools,-1-used-as-voting-center,-on-lockdown-due-to-reports-of-man-with-a-gun

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Two colleges in North Hills, one in every of which is getting used as a voting heart, had been positioned on lockdown on Tremendous Tuesday following reviews of a person with a gun.

The Los Angeles Police Division was on scene looking for two of three suspects concerned in a attainable assault with a lethal weapon assault inside a Goal retailer on Balboa Boulevard.

One suspect was detained inside the shop, whereas two others remained excellent, in keeping with LAPD. Officers arrange a fringe as they looked for the opposite suspects.

Each Wendell Holmes Center Faculty and Dearborn Elementary colleges had been quickly on lockdown as a result of police exercise, a Los Angeles Unified Faculty District spokesperson confirmed.

Dearborn Elementary was getting used as a voting heart Tuesday. The voters weren’t impacted by the lockdown.