MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two folks have been arrested after an adolescent shot in Savage final week died of his accidents.

Savage police say that the sufferer was 16 years previous.

Officers responded to the west car parking zone of Goal on Friday, Feb. 28. There they discovered a boy who had been shot within the head. He died the subsequent day.

Police say they’ve taken a 44-year-old and 43-year-old, together with a 16-year-old, into custody. All of them are from Prior Lake.

They’re being held in Scott County Jail awaiting formal fees.

The case continues to be below investigation.