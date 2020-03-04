19 Songs To Sing Instead Of “Happy Birthday” While Washing Your Hands To Kill The Coronavirus

Gsr
Within the wake of the coronavirus, you may’ve seen:


In line with the World Well being Group, correctly washing your fingers means washing so long as it takes to sing “Blissful Birthday” twice — 20 seconds or so.

Singing “Blissful Birthday” time and again can get fairly boring, although, so persons are taking to Twitter to recommend different, extra enjoyable 20-second options to sing:

1.

For instance, you possibly can sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”:

Millennial Handwashing Tip: If you want to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds, start singing Welcome to the Black Parade from

Millennial Handwashing Tip:

If you wish to be sure to wash your fingers for 20 seconds, begin singing Welcome to the Black Parade from “Once I was” to “the crushed and the damned.”

2.

BTS followers can sing “On”:

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec but if you are like „I don‘t wanna count to 20 everytime I wash my damn hands“ I can tell you that the refrain of ON is exactly 20 seconds long. So wash your hands, sing ON, have a good time and stay safe

Precisely 20 seconds!

3.

Christina Aguilera followers can sing this previous fave:

Hey everyone if you sing the bridge and chorus to Candyman by Christina Aguilera it’s twenty seconds long exactly so sing it while you wash your hands and look directly into the mirror

It takes 20 seconds to sing this from “I met him out for dinner on a Friday night time” to “a candy talkin’ sugar coated sweet man.”

4.

And followers of Kylie Minogue (or Goffin-King) can sing “The Locomotion”:

The World Health Org (@WHO) has a super helpful protocol for handwashing in the time of Coronavirus. I’ve re-created here. “Happy Birthday” is getting old; I went with “The Locomotion.” Not sure my form is perfect, but hope it helps.

It takes 25 seconds to sing from “Everyone’s doing a brand-new dance, now” to “So come on, come on, do the Loco-motion with me.”

@JennMonnier, in the meantime, did us the general public service of suggesting six — depend ’em, six! – songs with 20-second choruses:

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing:

5.

Beyonce’s “Love on Prime”:

Sing from “Child it is you” to “Lastly you place my love on prime.”

6.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”:

Sing from “Properly, I have been ‘fraid of changin'” to “I am gettin’ older, too”

7.

Prince’s “Raspberry Beret”:

Sing from “She wore a raspberry beret” to “I believe I really like her.”

8.

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”:

Sing from “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene” to “Please do not take him simply because you possibly can.”

9.

Toto’s “Africa”:

Sing from “It is gonna take quite a bit to tug me away from you” to “Gonna take a while to do the issues we by no means had (ooh, ooh).”

10.

And Lizzo’s “Fact Hurts”:

Sing from “Why males nice ’til they gotta be nice?” to “Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

11.

Singing the refrain to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” works too — and it is also good for CPR:

@JenMonnier @JulianBirch

12.

You may sing one verse of The Knack’s “My Sharona” — or this man’s Bizarre Al-worthy take-off “My Carona”:

13.

Star Wars followers can strive buzzing the “Imperial March”:

Apparently, to minimise risk of coronavirus, you should wash hands for at least 20 secs, which is approximately how long it takes to sing Happy Birthday or God Save The Queen. Neither tune appeals to me, but I’ve found that humming the Imperial March quite quickly works a treat.

14.

Whereas Star Trek followers can recite this well-known speech:

Sing while you wash your hands (ok) Or! Join me in reciting: Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before

Or!

Be a part of me in reciting:

House: the ultimate frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its persevering with mission: to discover unusual new worlds. To hunt out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go the place nobody has gone earlier than

It clocks in at 21 seconds!

15.

OK, what else? Properly, you possibly can sing the refrain to “This Land Is Your Land”:

@JenMonnier @paigereports_ This land is your land, this land is my land From the California to the New York island From the Redwood Forest, to the gulf stream waters This land was made for you and me

16.

Or you possibly can sing Joey’s adaptation twice:

@steak_tuesday @pseudelight @jbushnell @mickeysplasht @notherMo @Chimaera000 @marthabellisle @JenMonnier @paigereports_ @rayadverb

17.

You may faux you are again in preschool and sing the ABC’s:

TIP: sing your ABCs when you wash your hands. That’s about the right amount of time for washing. Also, you can really nail the alphabet.

18.

You may sing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” or this cute handwashing-specific model:

@JenMonnier @everymage_jo I learned a song as a little kid that I've always thought was kind of goofy. To the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Washing hands is fun to do. It keeps the germs off me and you. Before work and after play. Wash your hands, oh, every day. (Repeat first two lines)

19.

Or you possibly can sing a “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”:

HAND WASHING TIPS: • make sure you’re washing the whole hand, fingertips to wrists • water temperature doesn’t really matter • how long? sing “zip-a-dee-doo-dah” to yourself as you scrub • washing your hands gives you a moment to choke back the tears and get on with your day

Simply be sure you sing it slowly like James Baskett does within the film!

Mainly, this can all of us whereas washing out fingers:

