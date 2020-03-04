19-songs-to-sing-instead-of-“happy-birthday”-while-washing-your-hands-to-kill-the-coronavirus

Within the wake of the coronavirus, you may’ve seen:
In line with the World Well being Group, correctly washing your fingers means washing so long as it takes to sing “Blissful Birthday” twice — 20 seconds or so.
Singing “Blissful Birthday” time and again can get fairly boring, although, so persons are taking to Twitter to recommend different, extra enjoyable 20-second options to sing:
1.
For instance, you possibly can sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”:
2.
BTS followers can sing “On”:
3.
Christina Aguilera followers can sing this previous fave:
4.
And followers of Kylie Minogue (or Goffin-King) can sing “The Locomotion”:
@JennMonnier, in the meantime, did us the general public service of suggesting six — depend ’em, six! – songs with 20-second choruses:
5.
Beyonce’s “Love on Prime”:
6.
Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”:
7.
Prince’s “Raspberry Beret”:
8.
Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”:
9.
Toto’s “Africa”:
10.
And Lizzo’s “Fact Hurts”:
11.
Singing the refrain to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” works too — and it is also good for CPR:
12.
You may sing one verse of The Knack’s “My Sharona” — or this man’s Bizarre Al-worthy take-off “My Carona”:
13.
Star Wars followers can strive buzzing the “Imperial March”:
14.
Whereas Star Trek followers can recite this well-known speech:
15.
OK, what else? Properly, you possibly can sing the refrain to “This Land Is Your Land”:
16.
Or you possibly can sing Joey’s adaptation twice:
17.
You may faux you are again in preschool and sing the ABC’s:
18.
You may sing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” or this cute handwashing-specific model:
19.
Or you possibly can sing a “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”:
Mainly, this can all of us whereas washing out fingers: