yeadon-police-arrest-suspect-in-2016-cold-case-murder-of-penn-wood-high-school-football-player-zion-vaughan

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — It was an arrest greater than three years within the making. Police have solved the chilly case homicide of a highschool soccer participant.

Eighteen-year-old Zion Vaughan, a Penn Wooden Excessive College linebacker, was gunned down and robbed on Dec. 8, 2016, close to his house close to the nook of Bullock and Parmley Avenues.

The case went chilly till now. Police charged 22-year-old Rodney Gary, of Lansdowne, final week.

“During the course of the investigation, officers developed video where we were able to come up with two suspects,” Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo stated.

These two suspects have been seen strolling on Church Lane round Eight p.m.

The person on the best is then 19-year-old Gary. The person on the left is a second suspect who’s already in jail in North Jersey on separate federal and robbery-related costs.

The enterprise safety digital camera, which Yeadon police launched in December of 2016 to the general public, captured them in an trade with Vaughan.

“They’re talking and that’s the shadows you see,” Paparo stated.

Vaughan, on the left, then turns round to point out the suspects that he acquired their telephone name and has their quantity.

He then walked right into a retailer with a buddy.

About an hour later, police say Vaughan met up with the 2 suspects once more, was robbed of his telephone and shot as soon as in his again as he tried to run away.

“During the course of continued diligent police work involved in this matter, they continued to beat the street and hit the street and interview additional people,” Paparo stated.

Police say Gary confessed. He will probably be arraigned on murder, theft and associated costs.

Delaware County District Legal professional Jack Stollsteimer had a message for Vaughan’s household.

“The best thing we can say today is the family of the victim is here with us today. They are beginning to see, I hope, the first step for finding justice for Zion,” Stollsteimer stated.

Vaughan’s household declined to talk on digital camera however a Penn Wooden Excessive College coach stated he’s relieved an arrest has been made.

The DA’s workplace says Gary will probably be arraigned by video on Thursday.