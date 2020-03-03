yara-shahidi-channels-aaliyah-for-an-upcoming-episode-of-“grown-ish”

Though our beloved Aaliyah is gone, she is definitely not forgotten and her affect could be discovered in every single place—simply ask Yara Shaidi. She lately channeled main throwback Aaliyah vibes for an upcoming episode of “Grown-ish and we’re completely stanning.

Aaliyah was a serious influencer in a wide range of areas, resembling music, trend and wonder. So, it is smart that younger stars like Yara Shaidi would need to attain again and pull from her iconic arsenal of seems to be.

In case you’re a fan of “Grown-ish” you then’re acquainted with Yara’s character Zoey serving inspiring seems to be of her personal in each episode of the present. A brand new trailer for the upcoming spring finale of present simply dropped and within the episode, it pays homage to Black Hollywood icons resembling Janet Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson and naturally, Aaliyah.

Within the episode titled “Zoey’s Big Decision,” Yara pulls off her greatest Aaliyah-inspired Tommy Hilfiger outfit, full with Babygirl’s signature swoop bang coiffure, often known as the Aaliyah swoop, Timberland boots, midriff-baring prime and dishevelled pants.

Followers will discover out quickly sufficient why Yara is dressing like Aaliyah, however we’re guessing it has one thing to do along with her budding trend stylist profession that has skyrocketed on the present season of the present.

The “Grown-ish” season three spring finale airs March 5th and 8PM on Freeform, so if you happen to’re a fan of the present you received’t have to attend for much longer to search out out what goes down.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?