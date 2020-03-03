xfl-week-5-schedule,-odds,-predictions:-roughnecks,-battlehawks-establish-dominance

Week Four of the XFL was a enjoyable one — each recreation however one completed inside one rating. The one recreation that did not was considerably of a shock as we noticed the winless Vipers take down the Defenders, 25-0.

As we head into the halfway level of the season, there are some things we all know for certain: The Roughnecks and BattleHawks are actually, actually good. After that, it is considerably of a large number as the sport outcomes do not make numerous sense. We noticed the Defenders shut-out the Guardians 27-0, then lose to the Wildcats 39-9 the next week. Then, the Wildcats misplaced to the Guardians 17-14. The mathematics simply would not add up.

We additionally know that groups are nonetheless looking for their means early on within the season. We have seen a variety of completely different quarterbacks enter video games. The Vipers and Guardians have used three quarterbacks, The Dragons, Renegades, Wildcats and Defenders have used two whereas solely the BattleHawks and Roughnecks have used one every.

Nonetheless, all through the entire chaos, my predictions have remained pretty regular. I went 2-2 in Week 1, 4-Zero in Week 2, 3-1 in Week Three and 3-1 in Week 4. This places me at a complete of 12-Four on the season. Two of my flawed preidctions are from the Wildcats previously two weeks, as I simply can’t determine this workforce out.

I am going to strive once more for perfection in Week 5. Under you may view the Week 5 schedule together with the percentages for every recreation in addition to my predictions.

All odds are courtesy of BetOnline.ag

XFL Week 5 schedule

Sport Date Time TV Dragons at Roughnecks 3/7 2 p.m. ET ABC Guardians at Renegades 3/7 5 p.m. ET FOX BattleHawks at Defenders 3/8 Three p.m. ET FS1 Vipers at Wildcats 3/8 9 p.m. ET ESPN

XFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5





Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks

Unfold: Dragons +13 (-105), Roughnecks -13 (-115)

Dragons +13 (-105), Roughnecks -13 (-115) Over/Below: 46 (-110)

The Dragons took my recommendation from final week’s predictions column and adjusted quarterbacks. Brandon Silvers has been inefficient all season, and after going Four of 10 for 27 yards in Week 4, he was benched in favor of B.J. Daniels. Instantly, Daniels made a distinction, and completed by finishing 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards with a landing. He additionally ran seven instances for 84 yards. Daniels additionally threw a game-sealing interception late.

There’s been no official replace but, however we might anticipate Daniels beginning for Seattle in Week 5. The offense moved so a lot better with him at quarterback, and maybe with a full week of training with the starters he can enhance. His presence ought to make this a enjoyable recreation in opposition to the No. 1 workforce within the XFL.

Talking of which, the Roughnecks moved to 4-Zero final week after an oddly shut recreation with the Dallas Renegades. Houston compelled Dallas into 5 turnovers, together with 4 by Landry Jones alone (three interceptions, one fumble). Regardless of this, the sport was nonetheless shut as Houston solely received 27-20. The Roughnecks could also be 4-0, however their final three wins had been all inside one possession. Anticipate one other shut recreation this week, even when the unfold says in any other case. Whereas I count on this to be an in depth recreation, I nonetheless suppose Houston will transfer to 5-0.

Prediction: Roughnecks 30, Dragons 26

N.Y. Guardians at Dallas Renegades

Unfold: Guardians +7.5 (-105) Renegades -7.5 (-115)

Guardians +7.5 (-105) Renegades -7.5 (-115) Over/Below: 36.5 (-110)

The Guardians pulled off a shocking win final week over the Wildcats. New York was compelled to go to its backup quarterback as common starter Matt McGloin was out with damage. Sadly for McGloin, he’ll most likely stay out whilst he will get wholesome as backup Luis Perez possible stole the beginning job. Perez was environment friendly in his first XFL begin, finishing 18 of 26 passes for 150 yards with a landing and no turnovers.

The actual star for New York in Week 4 was operating again Darius Victor, who completed with 82 yards on 18 carries. Anticipate an analogous strategy for New York shifting ahead: an environment friendly passing assault with a gentle floor recreation.

As for the Renegades, they had been handed numerous dangerous information in Week 4. Not solely did they lose the sport, however additionally they misplaced beginning quarterback Landry Jones who is predicted to overlook a minimum of two weeks. Beginning in his place shall be Philip Nelson who began Week 1 for Dallas in a 15-9 loss. Nelson is not a foul choice, however I count on Dallas’ offense to not be fairly as sturdy because of this.

The Renegades are massive favorites on this one, however I believe the Guardians have discovered one thing with Perez. Plus, New York’s protection deserves some credit score. The Guardians have three gamers with two sacks on the season, which ties the league excessive.

Prediction: Guardians 18, Renegades 16

St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders





Unfold: BattleHawks -3.5 (-115), Defenders (-105)

BattleHawks -3.5 (-115), Defenders (-105) Over/Below: 39.5 (-110)

The BattleHawks have established themselves as probably the greatest groups within the XFL, anchored by MVP candidate Jordan Ta’amu. He is second in passing yards (876) and fifth in dashing yards (186) amongst all gamers. Whereas Ta’amu and the BattleHawks offense will get numerous consideration, one thing ought to be stated for his or her protection. The BattleHawks have given up the fewest touchdowns (7) within the league thus far this season.

The Defenders began off sizzling going 2-Zero in dominating trend, however have since fallen fully off. The Defenders have not simply gone 0-2 of their final two video games, they have been blown out within the course of, being outscored 64-9. They had been shut out in Week Four and gave up essentially the most factors in XFL historical past in Week 3 (39). The one key distinction is the primary two video games had been at house and the final two had been on the street.

D.C. will get a house recreation once more this week, so perhaps the workforce will play higher. However I believe the BattleHawks are simply too good of a workforce to lose this one.

Prediction: BattleHawks 24, Defenders 18

Tampa Bay Vipers at L.A. Wildcats

Unfold: Vipers +1 (-105), Wildcats -1 (-115)

Vipers +1 (-105), Wildcats -1 (-115) Over/Below: 40.5 (-110)

The Tampa Bay Vipers picked up their first win of the season final week in a 25-Zero win over the Defenders. Taylor Cornelius began because the third-string quarterback to open the season, however has now changed Aaron Murray because the starter. He was nice in Week 4, ending 24 of 31 for 211 yards, a landing and one interception. He was even efficient as a runner, dashing for 36 yards and a landing on 4 carries.

Whereas Cornelius was good, it was the operating again duo of De’Veon Smith and Jacques Patrick that made the distinction. Each backs ran for over 100 yards final week and at the moment are No. 1 and No. Three amongst league leaders in dashing yards.

The Wildcats have struggled in opposition to the run all season, giving up a median of 131.5 dashing yards per recreation. Quarterback Josh Johnson has appeared good since returning, however LA’s protection wants numerous work if the Wildcats count on to win one other recreation.

I believe the dashing assault shall be an excessive amount of for the Wildcats this week, even at house.

Prediction: Vipers 28, Wildcats 24