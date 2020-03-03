woody-allen’s-memoir-to-finally-be-released-after-being-rejected-by-multiple-publishers

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

Titled ‘Apropos of Nothing’, this upcoming e book is described to be ‘a complete account’ of the Oscar-winning director’s life, each private {and professional}.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Woody Allen‘s memoir will lastly be printed within the U.S. subsequent month (April 2020), after a number of publishers reportedly rejected it final 12 months.

Bosses at Grand Central Publishing, a department of Hachette E-book Group, will launch the e book, titled “Apropos of Nothing” after ongoing allegations the moviemaker molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, prompted e book bosses to snub the autobiography.

“The e book is a complete account of his life, each private {and professional}, and describes his work in movies, theater, tv, nightclubs, and print,” a Grand Central Publishing spokesperson wrote in a press release. “Allen additionally writes of his relationships with household, buddies, and the loves of his life.”

“Apropos of Nothing” may also be printed in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, amongst different international locations.

The Oscar-winning director’s movie profession has suffered a collection of setbacks since 2018, when claims he sexually assaulted Dylan when she was seven resurfaced following her journalist brother Ronan’s makes an attempt to show disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misconduct and sexual assaults in 2017.

Although two separate investigations into the allegations towards Allen have been launched within the 1990s, he was by no means charged. Nonetheless, his 2019 film “A Wet Day in New York“, starring Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, was not picked up for distribution within the U.S. and his present manufacturing, Rifkin’s Competition, starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, can be nonetheless in search of a U.S. distributor.

A number of stars who’ve beforehand labored with Allen – together with Michael Caine, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Ellen Web page and Chalamet – have distanced themselves from him within the wake of the continuing scandal.

Allen maintains his estranged daughter’s allegations are false.