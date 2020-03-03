‘Women Tell All’ Recap: Victoria F. Denies ‘Breaking Up Marriages’ — Plus, More Wild Moments

Peter Weber got here face-to-face with the ladies he despatched dwelling on ‘The Bachelor’ in the course of the ‘Women Tell All’ particular on March 2, together with the controversial Victoria Fuller, who had so much to say.

A number of of the ladies from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor are again for the Girls Inform All particular on March 2! The women come collectively to interrupt down every part that occurred this season, whereas Peter additionally confronts the newest girls he eradicated — Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weier. We’re breaking down the largest moments of the reunion particular, together with Victoria lastly addressing the accusations that she ‘broke up several marriages.’ Right here’s the way it went down

1. Everybody vs. Alayah: All through the season, Alayah was on the heart of a number of drama, and, at Girls Inform All, Sydney and Lexi stand by their accusations that she was “fake” and “turning it on for the cameras” whereas filming. Sydney additionally accuses Alayah of studying Reddit threads in regards to the girls after her elimination, and says she tried to return again on the present merely to show what she discovered. “I thought that was malicious,” Lexi tells Alayah. Alayah says she regrets not “shutting her mouth,” however insists there was by no means any ‘fakeness’ to who she was in entrance of the cameras.

2. Victoria P. vs. Alayah: Through the present, Victoria P. and Alayah gave totally different accounts of how effectively they knew one another earlier than the present. Alayah stated she was pals with Victoria after assembly by magnificence pageants, whereas Victoria claimed they by no means spent greater than three hours collectively. At Girls Inform All, Victoria P. known as out for speaking s*** about Alayah, however then comforting her to her face. “You are the FAKEST person in the house,” Savannah tells Victoria. “You wanted everyone to be against her.” This ends in a screaming match amongst all the ladies, the place nothing is resolved.

3. Tammy vs. Kelsey: Kelsey confronts Tammy about accusing her of being an “alcoholic” and “popping pills” after she obtained emotional over Sydney’s one-on-one date on the present. “I never called you an alcoholic!” Tammy insists. “I did not call her a pill popper. Those words did not come out of my mouth!” Tammy insists she was coming from a “place of concern,” however Savannah calls her out for “coming at Kelsey in her most vulnerable moment.” Lastly, Kelsey jumps in, and tells Tammy, in tears, “By you claiming that I’m emotionally unstable, having a mental breakdown, having alcoholic tendencies….it’s a strong accusation to make about somebody. By you putting that out there, now I’m labeled as something that I’m not. It’s also very rude to people who do go through those diseases. I’m not okay with that.”

4. Tammy vs. Mykenna: After their drama on the present, the place Tammy referred to as Mykenna faux in entrance of the cameras, the 2 had been placed on the dreaded two-on-one date with Peter. Mykenna calls Tammy out for apologizing to her on Twitter, however not doing so in actual life. “You made me feel horrible about myself,” Tammy admits. “I did not feel worthy about being there. But if anything, you taught me how I don’t want to treat people and who I don’t want to be.” Tammy accuses Mykenna of “rehearsing” every part she stated, and the women shuttle. By the tip of their dialog, evidently nothing is resolved.

5. Kelsey within the sizzling seat: Kelsey was eradicated after hometown dates, and she or he sits down with Chris Harrison for some one-on-one time. She will get emotional whereas watching again footage of her journey with Peter. “[The breakup] was hard,” she says. “I really envisioned my future with him.” Kelsey additionally defends getting emotional on the present, and thanks Peter for “appreciating [her] vulnerability” and “not running” away when she was crying. “I’m an emotional person and I’m proud of that,” Kelsey says. She additionally will get a particular go to from former emotional contestant, Ashley Iaconetti, who presents her with a large bottle of champagne in honor of the viral second the place champagne exploded throughout her face throughout a dialog with Peter on the present!

6. Victoria F. within the sizzling seat: Probably the most recently-eliminated contestant, Victoria F., who went dwelling after the fantasy suite, is within the sizzling seat subsequent. Like Kelsey, she cries whereas watching again her journey on the present. She admits to being “frustrated” with herself for pushing Peter away a lot all through the season. “I didn’t realize how much he cared about me,” she explains. “I wish I would’ve let him love me the way he wanted to sooner. I think it would’ve been a lot different.” She additionally provides that she felt it was “easier to push [Peter] away because it was easier to just not have him at all than to lose him at the end of it.”

Victoria additionally addresses Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence’s, hometown date accusation that Victoria “broke up” a number of marriages. She says there’s “absolutely” no fact to the rumor, and admits it was “extremely frustrating” to listen to that Merissa stated that. “Once that’s out there…people think that about you,” Victoria explains, including, “I definitely could’ve handled it better, obviously. I could’ve handled the whole f***ing season better! But you can’t go back in time.”

7. Peter confronts the ladies. From many of the girls, there may be little animosity in direction of Peter. Kelsey thanks him for displaying her what she is aware of she desires in a future relationship, and he admits that breaking apart together with her was arduous. Victoria additionally thanks him for being “so patient,” and she or he apologies for “putting [him] through hell” when he didn’t all the time deserve it. “I’ve always said, love is patient,” Peter tells Victoria. “When you find someone that you care strongly about…I’m not someone who gives up on that easily. I really do feel good about our relationship and what both of us took from it.” They each finish the dialog on a very good word, and agree that there’s no animosity between them.

In the meantime, Mykenna calls Peter out for maintaining her after the two-on-one date with Tammy, solely to remove her on the very subsequent rose ceremony. “Going into that night, I didn’t know for sure where all the roses were going,” Peter explains. “I promise you. I wouldn’t have put you through that if I did. I wanted that night to have a couple more conversations and I’m sorry it came off that way.”

Savannah flat-out asks Peter if he regrets maintaining a few of the girls who precipitated drama on the present, as a substitute of people that had been there for the appropriate causes. “I’ve seen a lot going around that I rewarded the drama,” Peter says. “There’s definitely a lot I would have handled differently, but I only had my perspective. I truly was following my heart and doing what I thought I had to do. I was trying my best.” He additionally admits to “making a lot of mistakes,” however says he’s okay with it, as a result of he’s discovered from it.

The Bachelor will conclude with a two-night finale on March 9 and March 10. Viewers will lastly learn how Peter’s season ends, and Chris Harrison says it’s an ending that “no one will see coming.”