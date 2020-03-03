woman-found-dead-named-suspect-in-mcleod-county-shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have recognized the 2 individuals concerned in a weekend home taking pictures in central Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Workplace says the taking pictures occurred Sunday morning in a house on 207th Road, simply east of Silver Lake. On the scene, deputies discovered 54-year-old Bruce Lamott affected by a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews introduced him to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, the place he was listed in secure situation.

Later, in a search of the house, deputies discovered 54-year-old Carrie Lamott lifeless with obvious self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She is taken into account a suspect within the taking pictures, which stays beneath investigation.

