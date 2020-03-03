why-lady-gaga-is-so-confident-in-her-new-romance

It is going to take much more than one New York Instances op-ed to show Girl Gaga‘s new relationship into what she would label a foul romance.

Certain, it was somewhat odd to see boyfriend Michael Polansky‘s editor ex-girlfriend spouting off about their now decade-old union and the way unusual it’s to look at him transfer on with somebody much more entrenched within the public sphere. However that little bit of historic historical past wasn’t about to throw a lady as decided and achieved as Girl Gaga off her sport.

Simply hours later she was releasing her “Silly Love” music video as deliberate—the one marking her first solo effort in three years.