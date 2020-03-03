‘why-did-you-not-stop?’:-family-demanding-answers-after-29-year-old-alexandra-ridgway-killed-in-bucks-county-hit-and-run

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Relations are demanding solutions after certainly one of their very own was killed in a hit-and-run in Bucks County. Police in Middletown Township say 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway was hit by a number of autos Monday morning as she was strolling alongside Route 1.

Investigators have been again on the scene Tuesday afternoon, making an attempt to piece collectively what occurred. Within the meantime, Ridgway’s household remains to be making an attempt to course of this tragedy.

At this level, they’ve extra questions than solutions.

“Why did you not stop to see if you could help? Why? Accidents happen, but why did you not stop?” stated Lisa Janda, Ridgway’s cousin.

Janda says no one stopped to assist her when Ridgway wanted it most.

“It’s just a tragedy. She was such a sweet girl. She worked in home health care. She did everything she could to help other people,” Janda stated.

Police say Ridgway was killed early Monday morning as she was strolling alongside the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Langhorne, close to Neshaminy Excessive College. They are saying she was hit by a number of vehicles however nobody stopped to assist her.

“Nobody stopped. It doesn’t say much for humanity that no one stopped,” stated Invoice Helstrom, who lives close to the location of the hit-and-run.

Investigators have been again within the neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say they’ve three autos of their possession that drove by means of the crash web site, however they are saying not one of the autos was the one which made the preliminary affect.

They are saying it was seemingly a truck that originally hit Ridgway.

“Somebody should’ve stopped. It’s disheartening to see that,” Helstrom stated.

In the meantime, Ridgway’s household created a GoFundMe web page to assist with funeral bills. In lower than 24 hours, they have been in a position to increase over $10,000.

Janda says she’s grateful.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone that donated to that to help my aunt and cousins out with funeral expenses,” she stated. “It does mean a lot there is some kindness and humanity left.”

Police are asking anybody who was within the space of Route 1 close to the Turnpike Interchange round 3:30 a.m. Monday to provide them a name at 215-750-3800.