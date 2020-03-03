what-massachusetts-is-doing-about-coronavirus-concerns-on-super-tuesday

Election officers are making a last-minute effort to allay coronavirus considerations forward of Tremendous Tuesday, together with in Massachusetts.

“Obviously, we do not think it’s a reason for people not to vote,” Secretary of State Invoice Galvin informed reporters throughout a press convention Monday in Boston. “But it has led to some concerns that are quite legitimate.”

Massachusetts is among the 14 states holding its presidential main this Tuesday. And with roughly a 3rd of all nationwide delegates set to be awarded within the aggressive Democratic race, states throughout the nation have been implementing precautionary measures to ensure worry concerning the home unfold of the communicable illness doesn’t have an effect on turnout.

Gov. Charlie Baker mentioned Monday that Massachusetts — the place one case has been reported — stays at low threat for coronavirus outbreaks, which has killed six folks in Washington state and greater than 3,000 worldwide.

Galvin began his press convention Monday by alluding to the “unusual aspects” of this yr’s election. He mentioned voters ought to be at liberty to carry their very own pens to fill out their ballots, in the event that they’re frightened about touching those which might be made out there on the cubicles.

“The one common piece of equipment that might be used is the pen, so we’re suggesting that local election officials have extra pens, replace the pens, but also allow and encourage voters who might be concerned to bring their own pens,” he mentioned.

Galvin added that the “only caveat” is to not carry a crimson pen, because the state’s voting machines won’t be able to learn ballots marked in that coloration.

In a memo to native election officers, Galvin advised they make a “regular routine” of cleansing the voting cubicles.

“We’re certainly supportive of that in any financial way we may need to be,” he added.

Galvin’s workplace can be instructing native officers to permit individuals who have voluntarily “self-quarantined” to vote by absentee poll, as if they’ve been admitted to a hospital.

Whereas the state’s guidelines sometimes require absentee poll purposes be submitted by both the voter or the voter’s member of the family by midday the day earlier than the election, in addition they enable individuals who have been admitted to well being care amenities inside 5 days of the election to have anybody — member of the family or not — request an absentee poll, carry it to them, and ship it to election officers on their behalf.

Galvin’s exception would enable people who find themselves self-quarantining — no matter once they began — to make the most of that course of.

“It’s the loosest absentee ballot requirements,” he mentioned, including that his workplace was “trying to be accommodating to citizens who are — hopefully in good faith — self-quarantining because they’re concerned about their potential to spread the coronavirus.”

Galvin mentioned he doesn’t assume will probably be a “very large number.”

His workplace can be advising native election officers to have a pool of additional folks out there to work the polling locations, in case a few of the scheduled volunteers don’t present up. Given the aggressive, open race within the Democratic main, Galvin predicted a file turnout of 1.5 million ballots forged Tuesday — all of the extra motive to have back-up employees out there. Polls throughout the state shall be open from 7 a.m. to eight p.m.

“Sometimes it’s been very quiet,” Galvin mentioned. “I’ve mentioned some of the low turnouts we’ve seen; you might not think you need a lot of help. This one, we don’t think will be that quiet.”