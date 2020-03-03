wendy-williams-&-‘rhoa’s-nene-leakes:-how-they-rebuilt-their-friendship-after-talk-show-betrayal

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams’ friendship was on rocky floor after the speak present host implied on air that NeNe was quitting ‘RHOA’. However with some work, they’re higher than ever, we’ve discovered completely.

NeNe Leakes lately made it clear that there’s no unhealthy blood between herself and good friend Wendy Williams after Wendy instructed her viewers in January that NeNe was quitting The Actual Housewives of Atlanta. But it surely took some work to get again to this good place — particularly as a result of, as a supply near NeNe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that dialog apparently by no means passed off! “NeNe was really confused by Wendy revealing a private text exchange between them on live television,” our insider defined. “It blindsided her.” Nonetheless, two months later the nice associates are making it work.

“They’ve since talked and have done their best to move past it,” the supply revealed. “They were able to move past it pretty quickly and their friendship was not affected by this. NeNe and Wendy have worked hard on rebuilding their friendship after years of not speaking, and NeNe wants to trust that Wendy would never do that to her again.” To date, so good. NeNe reassured Andy Cohen on the March 1 episode of Watch What Occurs Reside that she, Wendy, and RHOA co-star Marlo Hampton had simply had lunch and went buying earlier within the day.

“NeNe doesn’t deal with drama or hold grudges in her life like she used to,” our insider defined. “Despite the fact that she was really mad at Wendy for how she handled things, she has a lot of fun with Wendy and she’s not holding a grudge.” For now, NeNe’s focus is on filming the upcoming RHOA reunion particular, which is sure to be drama-filled. However, regardless of how the particular goes, that doesn’t imply NeNe’s quitting anytime quickly. “Despite how the season went for her, which was different, it’s just another day of filming for her and it won’t make or break her future with the show,” the supply mentioned. “Anything is possible.”