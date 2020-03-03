wendy-williams-accuses-bergdorf-goodman-store-of-racial-profiling-during-outing-with-nene-leakes

BET

The outing seemingly hints that every little thing is all good between the ‘Ask Wendy’ writer and the Bravo character following ‘The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’ exit drama.

The latest therapy that Wendy Williams acquired from high-end retailer Bergdorf Goodman wasn’t sitting properly along with her. Within the Monday, March 2 episode of “The Wendy Williams Present”, the TV host blasted the shop for allegedly racial profiling her when she was out for procuring with pal NeNe Leakes.

“We every had a gross sales woman. We gave them every all of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff…NeNe purchased a handful of robes,” the 55-year-old recalled her procuring expertise within the luxurious division retailer in midtown Manhattan, earlier than including that Marlo Hampton, who additionally joined her in the course of the outing, “charged an entire bunch of stuff.”

Wendy continued, “We not simply shopped. We went upstairs and we had lunch and the entire bit. It was the three of us… takeover.” She then accused the safety guards of treating them “just like the hood.”

“Yep. And that is alls I am gonna say. You possibly can earn what you need, you are able to do what you need. However when you find yourself what you might be, you higher not be stunned at how folks deal with you,” she added. “We have been adopted like we have been about to do one thing. So when this place tells me that I can not put up this image, ‘I am like I am posting it on ‘Sizzling Subjects’ then and I will let you know precisely what it’s.”

Previous to this, Wendy shared a video of their outing with NeNe on her Instagram accout. “OK, so I will Bergdorf with….,” NeNe stated earlier than panning the digicam to Wendy who was on her telephone whereas resting her head on the previous’s shoulder. “I am busy. Depart me alone, go away me alone proper now! Get out of my face,” Wendy replied jokingly with NeNe laughing.

“Going procuring & for meals. Watch @neneleakes on @bravoandy tonight. See you within the morning!” so Wendy wrote within the caption.

The outing seemingly hinted that every little thing was good between the 2 stars after “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” exit drama. The “Ask Wendy” writer beforehand claimed on her present that NeNe informed her that she was leaving the Bravo actuality present. “I took a break between commercials, my workplace is true there behind the set. I needed to go to the lavatory and so I checked out my telephone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I am quitting,’ ” Williams stated on the time. “I am stunned I received it, as a result of I’ve no service in my workplace, however I received it.”

NeNe did not appear to be proud of how Wendy publicly shared the personal textual content. “Personal conversations ought to be left in personal! What are girlfriends for should you can’t vent to them on these forms of days,” the TV star criptically wrote on Twitter.