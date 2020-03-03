‘we-love-you-already,-buddy’:-south-jersey-native-mike-trout,-wife-expecting-baby-boy-this-august

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Baseball famous person and Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout is used to thrilling performs on the sphere. However on Monday he shared some thrilling information on social media. Trout introduced that he and his spouse expect a child boy.

Trout shared the information on Twitter Monday evening.

“I don’t even know where to begin….from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly… we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!” Trout wrote.

Little man, you might have the very best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We’re so humbled by this present God has given us. We love you already, buddy!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

He adopted that up with a tweet saying “Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!”

Child Trout is anticipated in August.