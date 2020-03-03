‘we-kept-very-busy’:-eastpointe-police,-fire-release-february-department-stats

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Eastpointe Police and Fireplace Division launched stats for the month of February.

There have been 1,998 requires service, 193 arrests, 1,194 quotation points and 44 accidents for the police division.

Eastpointe’s hearth division says in February there have been 378 requires service, eight construction/associated fires, 174 medical runs, 12 hazardous situations, 26 service calls, 138 good intent calls and 20 false alarms.

For extra data go to right here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.