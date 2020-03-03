watch:-ssn-in-60-seconds





















Meet up with all the newest headlines from Sky Sports activities Information

Atone for all the large headlines from Sky Sports activities Information in our newest video bulletin.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-Zero within the FA Cup to progress to the quarter-finals. Willian and Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea as Liverpool misplaced for the third time in 4 video games.

England have been drawn in opposition to Belgium, Denmark and Iceland within the 2020/21 Nations League. Reigning champions Portugal will face World Cup winners France, Croatia and Sweden.

Wales and Republic of Eire have been drawn in the identical group. They’re joined by Bulgaria and Finland.

Scotland will come up in opposition to Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel, in addition to Czech Republic and Slovakia. Northern Eire tackle Austria, Norway and Romania.

Within the Scottish Premiership, Hearts have moved off the underside of the desk after they beat Hibernian 3-1 within the Edinburgh derby.

Dillian Whyte dangers his world title ambitions in opposition to Alexander Povetkin in Manchester in Might, dwell on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.