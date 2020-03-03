vote:-premier-league-goal-of-the-month





















Check out the most effective Premier League objectives from February, that includes an overhead kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in opposition to Arsenal and a cracker from Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens

From Steven Bergwijn’s debut purpose to Sadio Mane’s tremendous strike vs Norwich and Anthony Martial’s stunner, vote right here to your Premier League purpose of the month.

Now we have picked out the most effective 10 strikes from final month throughout the highest flight so that you can select from, with the most well-liked in our ballot topped the Premier League’s February purpose of the month.

1:44 A collection of the most effective methods, flicks and expertise from February within the Premier League. That includes the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and extra! A collection of the most effective methods, flicks and expertise from February within the Premier League. That includes the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and extra!

Here is the total checklist – and should you want a recap, you may watch our video round-up on the prime of the web page.

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham vs Man Metropolis, February 2

– vs Man Metropolis, February 2 Matej Vydra – Southampton vs Burnley , February 15

– Southampton vs , February 15 Sadio Mane – Norwich vs Liverpool , February 15

– Norwich vs , February 15 Marcos Alonso – Chelsea vs Tottenham, February 22

– vs Tottenham, February 22 Patrick van Aanholt – Crystal Palace vs Newcastle, February 22

– vs Newcastle, February 22 Dwight McNeil – Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22

– Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22 Enda Stevens – Sheffield United v Brighton – February 22

v Brighton – February 22 Anthony Martial – Manchester United vs Watford – February 23

– vs Watford – February 23 Dominic Calvert – Lewin – Arsenal vs Everton , February 23

– – Arsenal vs , February 23 Jamal Lewis – Norwich vs Leicester, February 28

