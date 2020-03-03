VOTE: Premier League goal of the month

Marcos Alonso, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Jamal Lewis additionally up for February vote

Final Up to date: 03/03/20 8:50am











4:17

Check out the most effective Premier League objectives from February, that includes an overhead kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in opposition to Arsenal and a cracker from Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens

From Steven Bergwijn’s debut purpose to Sadio Mane’s tremendous strike vs Norwich and Anthony Martial’s stunner, vote right here to your Premier League purpose of the month.

Now we have picked out the most effective 10 strikes from final month throughout the highest flight so that you can select from, with the most well-liked in our ballot topped the Premier League’s February purpose of the month.

1:44
A collection of the most effective methods, flicks and expertise from February within the Premier League. That includes the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and extra!

Here is the total checklist – and should you want a recap, you may watch our video round-up on the prime of the web page.

  • Steven BergwijnTottenham vs Man Metropolis, February 2
  • Matej Vydra – Southampton vs Burnley, February 15
  • Sadio Mane – Norwich vs Liverpool, February 15
  • Marcos AlonsoChelsea vs Tottenham, February 22
  • Patrick van AanholtCrystal Palace vs Newcastle, February 22
  • Dwight McNeil – Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22
  • Enda Stevens – Sheffield United v Brighton – February 22
  • Anthony MartialManchester United vs Watford – February 23
  • Dominic CalvertLewin – Arsenal vs Everton, February 23
  • Jamal LewisNorwich vs Leicester, February 28

And keep in mind, to solid your vote to your favorite above…

