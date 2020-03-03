university-of-minnesota-students-feel-motivated-to-vote-on-super-tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota constantly has the most effective voter turnout within the nation and is seeing a current uptick in youth voter numbers.

In 2014, simply 23% of 18 to 29 year-olds took half within the political course of. In 2018, nonetheless, that quantity jumped to 43%, which was the best within the nation.

On the College of Minnesota, some college students mentioned they’d a whole lot of motivation to take part on this main.

“It’s an important part of determining our future, especially since we’re becoming the age that we’re participating in more adult things like health care and work and jobs and stuff like that,” mentioned Abigail Meyers, a pupil on the college.

At one level, the Grace College Lutheran Church, one of many on-campus voting precincts, noticed traces out the door.