two-new-coronavirus-cases-in-santa-clara-county;-new-case-reported-in-berkeley

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County well being officers tried to calm rising fears over the coronavirus Tuesday after two extra sufferers had been confirmed to be contaminated with the sickness.

In the meantime, Berkeley metropolis officers introduced their first case of coronavirus — a resident had been uncovered to the illness whereas touring abroad.

“While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for,” mentioned Dr. Lisa Hernandez. “There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future.”

Within the South Bay, Santa Clara County Well being Officer Dr. Sara Cody mentioned the 2 new analysis elevated the variety of confirmed circumstances inside the county to 11 for the reason that outbreak started almost two months in the past.

“Due to our almost daily increase in cases, the public health Department is issuing new guidance today to protect the health of vulnerable individuals,” she mentioned. “We ask for the public’s help in sharing these new recommendations, staying calm, and following prior guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control.”

Cody mentioned an investigation was underway to find out how the 2 people contracted the COVID-19 pressure of the coronavirus.

Presently, well being officers mentioned, solely two circumstances have been decided to be from neighborhood transmission; 4 had been journey associated; three had been shut contacts to identified circumstances; and the 2 new circumstances stay below investigation.

Dr. George Han, Deputy Well being Officer for the County of Santa Clara, tried to quell fears saying that almost all circumstances are delicate and recoverable. To this point there have been greater than 100 circumstances in america with 9 reported deaths all in Washington state related to an elder care facility.

“It is important to remember that, for about 80% of the population, this disease will be mild. While many persons in our community may get sick, the vast majority will recover,” Han mentioned. “The added measures are being used to protect those in our community who are likely at greatest risk for having severe disease.”

The County Public Well being Division is recommending that organizations that primarily serve seniors or medically susceptible people: