two-cases-of-the-coronavirus-confirmed-in-georgia

As many individuals take precautions towards the coronavirus, two circumstances of the virus have been confirmed in Georgia.

In accordance with CBS 64, on Monday, Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that the Heart for Illness Management and Prevention has recognized two Georgia residents which have contracted the virus. These are the primary circumstances which have been confirmed within the state.

Throughout a press convention, Governor Kemp mentioned that each of the victims dwell within the identical family and that one among them had not too long ago returned from a visit to Italy. Each victims have been remoted inside their properties.

Kemp mentioned at a press convention, “Georgians should remain calm. We were ready for today. We’ve been preparing as you know for several weeks now, and so far and every development has come forward just as we expected it would.”

Dr. Toomey additionally mentioned that the sufferer that first contracted the virus was conscious of the dangers of being affected by the virus and contacted a doctor.

“We knew that Georgia would likely have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and we planned for it. The immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public, however, remains low at this time,” mentioned Dr. Toomey.

There have reportedly been greater than 100 circumstances of the virus reported in the US. As we beforehand reported, at the least 6 victims have handed away in Washington State.

Supply: https://www.cbs46.com/information/coronavirus-strikes-in-fulton-county-georgia-s-first-cases/article_4561bc98-5cfc-11ea-80de-97d642cd4aa3.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94