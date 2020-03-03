twitter,-facebook-pull-out-of-south-by-southwest-festival-over-coronavirus-concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Space social media giants Fb and Twitter have cancelled plans to ship its staff to and participate within the annual way of life, tech, leisure and music pageant — SXSW — in Austin later this month.

In an Tuesday look on CBSN Bay Space, CNET Senior Editor Claire Reilly stated each firms thought-about the dangers posed by journey and enormous gatherings throughout the present coronavirus outbreak and determined to cancel their plans.

“Companies are beginning to realize this isn’t a problem in just one part of the world,” Reilly stated. “They are doing something to make sure their staff is safe and that they are not making the problem worse. We’ve seen both Twitter and Facebook pull out of the South By Southwest conference in Austin.”

“This (SXSW) is kind of an advertising, cultural, rock music — it’s where all the cool people go I’m told. But what we seen them (Facebook and Twitter) do is (determine) that it’s not worth risking their employees safety.”

Reilly stated Fb and Twitter are massive firms, to allow them to take a advertising hit from not having a presence this 12 months.

“Whether other companies follow suit with this particular conference we’ll have to wait and see,” she stated.

Fb had numerous staff who had been slated to be visitor audio system on pageant panels and in addition deliberate to as soon as once more host the favored Fb home exhibit. Twitter introduced on Sunday that CEO Jack Dorsey was pulling out of his dedication to be a serious speaker on the pageant.

Greater than 20,000 individuals have signed a petition calling for pageant to be cancelled this 12 months, however organizers stated Tuesday they nonetheless meant to go ahead with the occasion from March 13-22.

Reilly stated the cancellation of journey is only one precaution the Bay Space tech firms had been taking. Tele-commuting was additionally changing into a preferred selection.

“Twitter has said to their employees work from home if you can,” Reilly stated. “A lot of companies are starting to test out procedures — remote tele-conferencing, phone calls of meetings, getting the processes in place in case this (the coronavirus outbreak) is a little more longer term.”