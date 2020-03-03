tsa-officers-stop-new-jersey-woman-after-loaded-handgun-detected-in-carry-on-bag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Salem, New Jersey girl was questioned after Transportation Safety Administration officers detected a loaded handgun within a carry-on bag. The invention was made at Atlantic Metropolis Worldwide Airport on Friday, Feb. 28.

The .38 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets.

Officers say an officer noticed the gun because it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Airport police have been notified and confiscated the weapon and detained the girl for questioning earlier than releasing her.

This was the primary gun caught on the airport thus far this 12 months.